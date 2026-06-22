Tigers Schedule Rehab Start for Injured Pitcher Jack Flaherty

The Detroit Tigers are hoping that they can get one of their starting pitchers back as early as this weekend as Jack Flaherty prepares for his rehab assignment.

Per the Detroit Free Press (subscription required) the Tigers are sending Flaherty to their Double-A affiliate in Erie so that he can make a rehab assignment on Tuesday.

Sending Flaherty to Erie instead of Triple-A Toledo is about proximity. Eric is at home this week against Binghamton. Toledo is on the road at Worcester. The Tigers are at home through this weekend.

Per The Free Press, Detroit is hopeful that Flaherty will only need one game to prepare for a return to the rotation. By pitching on Tuesday, he would be in position to be the starter on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the first day he is eligible to return.

Jack Flaherty’s Injury and Season

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Flaherty went on the injured list on June 13 with a strain of the left peroneal tendon located in the lower leg and ankle. He went on the IL just as the Tigers were getting back left-hander Tarik Skubal from elbow surgery.

It’s been a rough season for the right-hander, who re-signed with the Tigers in 2025 and then triggered his player option for 2026. Through 15 starts he is 1-8 with a 5.35 ERA. He has struck out 78 and walked 34 in 65.2 innings. His last start was against Cleveland on June 12 as he took the loss. He went just three innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs.

Detroit needs every healthy body it can get for the next six weeks as the Tigers try to get back into the playoff race or be forced to consider the unthinkable — trading Skubal at the deadline. The Tigers entered Monday’s game against the New York Yankees at 33-44 and 7.5 games back of the Guardians in the AL Central. Detroit swept the Chicago White Sox last weekend, taking the White Sox out of the lead in the division.

The Tigers have Framber Valdez starting Monday’s game against the Yankees as he faces former AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. Tuesday’s game features Tigers right-hander Casey Mize against Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon. The finale on Wednesday features Skubal against Yankees left-hander Tarik Skubal.

Detroit will host the Astros in a four-game series that starts on Thursday. The Tigers have not set their probables for that series and likely won’t until Wednesday at the earliest. Some of that will be driven by Flaherty’s recover from his rehab start.