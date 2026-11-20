The Detroit Tigers had nothing to play for but themselves and their fans to close out 2026, knowing they wouldn't be in the playoffs. However, one of the season's most special moments came in Game 161 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Future Hall of Famer, three-time Cy Young, 2011's MVP, 10-time All-Star, and Detroit Tigers legend Justin Verlander took the mound for the final start of his career that game after missing the entire season with injuries.

Verlander's final game had Comerica Park packed to the nines, and Verlander turned back the clock. Having pitched in one game all season, which came in March, Verlander left everything out on the field and was pretty darn good for a 43-year-old emptying the tank.

JV went 5.1 innings, allowed two runs, hit hits, walked one, and struck out six on 91 pitches, but left the game when the Tigers trailed, meaning if the offense didn't come through, Verlander's final start would be labeled a loss.

Thankfully, the ninth inning was the movie script Detroit needed.

Eduardo Valencia Sends Comerica Park Into a Frenzy

Detroit Tigers catcher Eduardo Valencia (32) is splashed with Gatorade. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rookie Eduardo Valencia, who provided much-needed power from the right side of the batter's box down the stretch for Detroit, sent a two-run walk-off home run over the left field wall to secure a victory on Verlander's final start.

Major League Baseball deemed that moment the 83rd-best moment of the 2026 season, and deservingly so.

Top Plays of 2026: No. 83



Eduardo Valencia crushes a walk-off HR to cap off Justin Verlander’s final career game! pic.twitter.com/YOZKUv0sQG — MLB (@MLB) November 20, 2026

Valencia's first hit in his Major League career was a home run to deep center field at Comerica Park against the Athletics, making it even more fitting that the developing power hitter for Detroit helped secure one of the franchise's most popular figures a victory in his final game.

"It was the last game for JV; it's so emotional," Valencia said after hitting the home run. "I had a couple of good at-bats in the first couple of innings; I didn't hit the ball. So, I was trying to get a good pitch and tie the game, but... I knew I had it off the bat."

Even Valencia noticed that Verlander turned back the clock. It must've been something about standing on that rubber at Comerica Park for JV that made him feel at home.

If anything, that home run was the perfect scenario to usher out the old while celebrating the good times and welcoming in the new wave of players, such as Valencia, Kevin McGonigle, Max Clark, Hao-Yu Lee, Ben Malgeri and many more to come.