Three of the Detroit Tigers’ top figures, American League Rookie of the Year Kevin McGonigle (utility), catcher Dillon Dingler, a winner of two consecutive Gold Gloves, and left fielder Riley Greene, who leads the team with 10.0 fWAR accumulated over the last three seasons, were among the winners of the 2026 Silver Slugger Award, MLB announced.

With three winners, the Tigers tied a historic franchise mark they hadn't reached since 1987, when they also had three representatives among the Silver Slugger winners: Matt Nokes (C), Lou Whitaker (2B) and Alan Trammell (SS). However, the trio of McGonigle, Dingler and Greene has achieved it with an average age of just 24.3 years, while Nokes, Whitaker and Trammell recorded 27.3.

The Legacy of a Historic Generation

No. 33: Matt Nokes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nokes was the youngest of the three in that 1987 season, when the Tigers won the division with a 98-64 record, but were then eliminated in five games by the Minnesota Twins in the ALCS. In his first two campaigns, Nokes had accumulated just 80 plate appearances, so his breakout in 1987 led him to become a strong Rookie of the Year candidate.

In 135 games, he posted a .289/.345/.536 offensive line, with 32 home runs and 87 RBIs, which earned him a spot in his first and only All-Star Game that season. Nokes played five seasons with Detroit and was never able to repeat his 1987 highs of 32 home runs and 87 RBIs in a single season, despite hitting 71 home runs in five seasons after moving to the Yankees in 1990. His 6.4 bWAR in those 1,366 games he played represented 65% of his career bWAR of 9.8 in 11 seasons.

Lou Whitaker scores the Tigers' seventh run in the 4th inning. Chet Lemon scored ahead of Whitaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whitaker’s story was also very interesting, as he played his entire 19-season career with the Tigers between 1977 and 1995, winning the Rookie of the Year Award in 1978 at age 21, four Silver Slugger Awards and three Gold Gloves. In addition, he was selected to five All-Star Games and was part of the 1984 World Series-winning team.

It was precisely in 1987 when he won his last Silver Slugger, his fourth in the last five seasons at that point, after hitting 38 doubles, 16 home runs and 59 RBIs in 149 games during his age-30 season.

Detroit Tigers and now hall of famers Jack Morris and Alan Trammell with their hall of fame plaques. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trammell, a member of the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, was another of the great players who made history with the Tigers during a great 20-season career between 1977 and 1996. He won four Gold Gloves and three Silver Slugger Awards, was a six-time All-Star and the 1984 World Series MVP after punishing the San Diego Padres’ pitching staff with nine hits in 20 at-bats (he hit .450), a double, two home runs, six RBIs and a 1.300 OPS in five games.

Detroit Tigers infielder Alan Trammell. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers won that Fall Classic in five games — San Diego could only win Game 2 — and Trammell was a nightmare throughout the series, but above all, he starred in a legendary moment in Game 4, when he drove in all four of the team’s runs in the 4-2 victory that put the series at 3-1. Trammell hit a pair of two-run home runs against right-hander Eric Show, both with Whitaker on base during his first two at-bats of the afternoon at Tiger Stadium, in the first and third innings, respectively.

Matt Nokes vs. Lou Whitaker vs. Alan Trammell Head-to-Head Stats Comparison | Stathead.

Trammell never repeated the highs of that season, with 28 home runs, 105 RBIs (the highest totals of his career in a single season) and 21 stolen bases, but his impact led him to finish second in the American League MVP voting at age 29.

However, Toronto Blue Jays left fielder, Dominican George Bell, hit 47 home runs and led the league with 134 RBIs, a performance that propelled him to win the honors with 16 first-place votes, compared to 12 for Trammell.

McGonigle, the Leading Figure of the New Generation

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7). Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This time, the Tigers had the highest number of award winners among all teams, surpassing the World Series champions, the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Chicago Cubs, who each had two Silver Slugger winners.

Detroit Tigers' 2026 Silver Slugger Winners Statcast Percentiles | Baseball Savant.

Without a doubt, rookie McGonigle was one of the players who generated the most impact, as he was at the center of attention throughout the year with great consistency that led him to finish with 7.1 bWAR, the highest in Tigers history since Donie Bush, who recorded 6.5 at age 21 in 1909 as well, according to Stathead statistics.

McGonigle also ranked behind Mike Trout (who achieved it at age 20 with the Los Angeles Angels) in the all-time ranking for rookies with the highest bWAR before their age-22 season, surpassing legends such as Ted Williams (6.6 at age 20 with the Boston Red Sox in 1939), Albert Pujols (6.6 at age 21 with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2001) and Frank Robinson (6.6 with the Cincinnati Reds in 1956).

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle (7). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McGonigle and Chase DeLauter, an outfielder for the Cleveland Guardians, formed just the third pair of rookies to win the Silver Slugger in the same season. In addition, the number of first-time winners was the highest since 2006, when 13 hitters received the award for the first time, including three future Hall of Famers: Derek Jeter, Joe Mauer and Carlos Beltran.

2026 Silver Slugger Award Winners

American League

C Dillon Dingler (DET)

1B Pete Alonso (BAL)

2B Chase Meidroth (CHW)

SS Bobby Witt Jr. (KC)

3B Junior Caminero (TB)

OF Randy Arozarena (SEA)

OF Riley Greene (DET)

OF Chase DeLauter (CLE)

DH Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

UTIL Kevin McGonigle (DET)

TEAM Houston Astros

National League

C Gabriel Moreno (AZ)

1B Matt Olson (ATL)

2B Brandon Lowe (PIT)

SS Elly De La Cruz (CIN)

3B Alex Bregman (CHC)

OF Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC)

OF James Wood (WSH)

OF Jackson Chourio (MIL)

DH Kyle Schwarber (PHI)

UTIL Jake Bauers (MIL)

TEAM Chicago Cubs