Tigers Starter Jack Flaherty Leaves Game vs Guardians with Injury

The Detroit Tigers opened a crucial series against the division rival Cleveland Guardians on the road with Jack Flaherty on the mound. But the veteran unfortunately had to leave the game after only pitching three innings for Detroit.

The Tigers announced not long after Flaherty exited the game that it was because of lower leg discomfort. That seems like the Tigers avoided something way worse with Flaherty as the diagnosis seems promising.

It should be expected that the Tigers announce something more with Flaherty and his potential injury sometime soon. But with the Tigers trying to make a comeback in the American League Wildcard race and winning seven of their last nine games, this is not good news.

The Tigers are starting to ger healthy and are trying to get as much of their starting rotation back at one time in a crucial part of the season. And now with uncertainty regarding Flaherty after coming out of the game, it means that the others in the rotation are going to have to step up.

The likes of Keider Montero, Troy Melton, Framber Valdez and others are going to have to do a little more and step things up. The Tigers are getting Tarik Skubal back in this series and Casey Mize should follow soon after, but manager AJ Hinch is going to have to ask more of these guys.

Scenes from Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal's rehab start with the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday, June 7, at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tigers should be able to survive if Flaherty misses time

In the event that Flaherty was to miss time with an injury and be put on the injured list, Hinch's starting pitchers should be able to get through it. There are enough guys on the starting staff, most being veterans that have been here before, that can step up and do what they are supposed to.

They have guys that are coming back from the injured list real soon. The best case scenario is that Flaherty does not miss any time and is ready for his next start.

But in the event that he has to be put on the injured list or cannot take his next turn, these guys are more than capable. Flaherty has not been wha the Tigers had hoped so far this season, but he is a veteran that has pitched for different teams and pitched a lot of innings.

The fact that he gets injured now is unfortunate. But the evaluation could reveal that things are not bad and it was just a scare.