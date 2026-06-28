Tigers Starting Lineup Revealed as Detroit Looks to End Homestand with a Win

The Detroit Tigers began their 10-game home stand the exact way any team would want to, sweeping the Chicago White Sox out of Comerica Park. They then extended their winning streak to four by taking game one against the New York Yankees, but it's been rough sailing since then.

Dropping two of three to New York and losing two of the first three of a four-game set against the Houston Astros has brought the Tigers' home stand record to 5-4. After what looked to be a promising start to the homestand, Detroit is in danger of splitting the games 5-5.

Going up against Hunter Brown for the second time this season, the Tigers need to tap into the offense they had Saturday afternoon before eventually dropping the game. Brown went 5.2 innings in his return against the Tigers, striking out seven and leading Houston to a win.

Tigers Reveal Starting Lineup vs Brown, Houston

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) receives congratulations from teammates after he hits a grand slam. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Here's how manager A.J. Hinch has the Tigers rolling out, looking to take down the Astros in the final home game of this 10-game home stand.

1. 3B Kevin McGonigle

2. 1B Colt Keith

3. LF Riley Greene

4. C Dillon Dingler



5. DH Kerry Carpenter

6. SS Zach McKinstry

7. 2B Hao-Yu Lee

8. CF James Outman

9. RF Matt Vierling

Jack Flaherty makes his return to the mound for Detroit after pitching in three innings against the Cleveland Guardians on June 12. The Tigers need more positive June production from Flaherty on Sunday, entering the game with a 3.46 ERA for the month.

Spencer Torkelson won't be in the starting lineup for the Tigers, getting a day off, but will likely be available off the bench. The former first overall pick has collected just one hit in the three-game series vs the Astros and continues to hover around the .210 batting average point.

Kerry Carpenter has been on a tear against the Astros in this series, homering in back-to-back games, one of which was a grand slam to put the Tigers ahead 4-3 before the eventual 8-6 defeat. He's tasked with the designated hitter role in the series finale.

Hao-Yu Lee is also looking to stay hot at the plate, as he's made himself a comfortable spot on the roster while Gleyber Torres has been out with an injury. His third home run of the season came on Saturday, and his June batting average sits at .390 for the month.

If the top four in the lineup can get things going early against Brown, who gets better as the game goes on, Detroit should be in a strong position to get the job done. If they can't get the offense rolling early, they'd better hope Flaherty has his best stuff in his return.