Fans Snub Tigers Star Dillon Dingler in All-Star Phase One Voting

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler is having a tremendous season. But MLB fans didn’t show him the love.

When phase one of All-Star Game voting ended on Thursday afternoon, Dingler was not among the Top 2 vote-getters at catcher in the American League. That means that Dingler won’t be considered for the starting job, which is voted on by fans.

Dingler wasn’t the only one left without an invitation to the starting lineup. No Tigers advanced in position player voting, which was announced by Major League Baseball on Thursday.

Dingler and other deserving Tigers will have to wait until July to find out if they’ll get an invitation to the All-Star Game on July 14 in Philadelphia. The chances are high Dingler will get a berth as a reserve.

Dillon Dingler’s Season

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The top two vote-getters at catcher were Athletics backstop Shea Langeliers and Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk, the latter of which missed two months with an injury. But, because it’s fan voting, that isn’t a part of the equation. Langeliers received more than 600.000 votes more than Kirk, per MLB. It also reported that Kirk had more than 1.5 million votes.

The two will now square off to see which one will start. That voting begins next week. The results from phase one do not carry over to phase two.

Every team must have at least one player at the All-Star Game and Dingler, in his second full year as the starter, as the Tigers’ strongest case. He entered Thursday’s game with the Houston Astros with a slash of .267/.333/.535 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI. The 18 home runs is already a career high for the former Top 30 prospect. He is one shy of his career high in RBI.

He also has a bWAR of 2.8, which is best among catchers across baseball. The 2025 AL Gold Glove winner has a .996 fielding percentage and just two errors.

The quality of the team to this point has likely held Dingler’s vote total back. At this time last year, the Tigers were one of the hottest teams in baseball and led the AL Central by a wide margin. Detroit had three elected starters in the game — Gleyber Torres at second base, along with Javier Baez and Riley Greene in the outfield. Zach McKinstry was named a reserve and pitcher Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize were named to the pitching staff.

This year, both Torres and Baez have missed significant time to injuries. The same goes for Skubal and Mize. Greene has been productive but continues to strike out often. McKinstry’s role has reduced a bit.

Dingler may end up being the only Tiger in Philly — if he’s selected.