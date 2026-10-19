Top Former Detroit Tigers Players Back on the Free-Agent Market This Offseason

The Detroit Tigers spent money last offseason, enough to make them a Top 10 team in payroll in Major League Baseball. While some thought the money invested in the team would warrant a first-place finish and a trip to the playoffs, the Tigers finished below .500 and were sellers at the trade deadline.

The Tigers' offseason plans are likely to be pitcher-oriented again, as Scott Harris expects the players in the organization to play bigger roles in 2027. However, that doesn't mean that there aren't a few names that stand out in free agency, both in talent and familiarity.

A handful of former Detroit Tigers are hitting the free agent market this offseason, some for the first time and some for another. Here are the top names of Tigers who didn't finish the 2026 season with Detroit and will be hitting free agency once the 2026 World Series concludes.

SP Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) tips his hat to the fans after delivering his 1,000 strikeout. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest names hitting free agency this offseason is former Tiger Tarik Skubal. Skubal holds a special place in the hearts of many in the city of Detroit, having won the AL Cy Young Award in 2024 and 2025 and leading the Tigers' pitching staff to back-to-back playoff appearances.

Skubal was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for three prospects, and now that the Dodgers have been eliminated from the playoffs, who knows if their front office will dish out a massive deal for the multi-time All-Star? One thing is for certain: the Tigers will be rumored to get him back this offseason.

Both the organization and the player have spoken positively of each other, making a reunion not out of the question. However, given how much struggle the franchise went through in Skubal's final year of arbitration, it's likely another big-market team will be looking for Skubal's services this offseason and beyond.

SP Casey Mize

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize (12) celebrates a double play. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The other starting pitcher the Tigers traded this offseason, Casey Mize, will also hit free agency. After getting traded to the San Diego Padres, the former first overall pick didn't continue his first-half success with Detroit, and his season ended with an injured-list stint.

Mize was considered a candidate for a contract extension during his time with the Tigers; however, it is unlikely that Detroit will pursue him again this offseason. According to Spotrac.com, Mize is projected to receive a three-year contract worth nearly $50 million this offseason, which is probably not going to come from the Tigers.

SP Matthew Boyd

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) fist-bumps catcher Eric Haase (13). Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since 2021, former Tigers ace Matthew Boyd has been a reliable back end of the rotation arm who has played big parts for playoff teams. While Boyd's tenure with Detroit wasn't stellar, posting a 4.92 ERA in eight seasons, his surge makes him a player to watch this offseason.

Boyd spent two seasons with the Cubs, most recently making $17.5 million in 2026. The former Tiger has a mutual contract option with Chicago this offseason for a one-year, $15 million contract. If he doesn't get that contract, Spotrac projects Boyd to sign for two years worth just north of $40 million.

Detroit likely won't reunite with Boyd for a third time in his career, but he's a former name that stands out from the bunch that fans can watch this offseason.

C Jake Rogers

Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers (34) celebrates after he hits a home run. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' former backup catcher is hitting free agency for the first time in his career. After being designated for assignment in 2026 and with the emergence of Eduardo Valencia, Rogers will likely not return to Detroit this offseason.

After his tenure in the Motor City, Rogers bounced between teams before landing with the Chicago White Sox, helping them make the playoffs and nearly knock off the Cleveland Guardians. Rogers is a respectable backup catcher at this stage of his career and will likely sign to a one-year deal.

LHP Gregory Soto

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Gregory Soto (65) reacts after the game. Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It's been four years, going on five, since Gregory Soto was a Detroit Tiger, but he remains a left-handed reliever who a bullpen needs. This past season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Soto held a 3.63 ERA in 67 innings, which will entice front offices this offseason.

Considering the Tigers have been there and done that with Soto, fans shouldn't expect a reunion, as Harris and company will likely look elsewhere in their free agency participation.

C James McCann

Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann high fives temmates after his home run. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Similar to Rogers and Soto in his own right, James McCann is back on the free-agent market. The Tigers don't need another catcher on the MLB roster, but McCann did enough in 2026 to show teams he's still worth investing in.

McCann hit .282 with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2026 in 51 games with seven home runs and 28 RBIs, yet was slightly below average behind the plate. In McCann's defense, a lower-half injury could have impacted his performance behind the plate.

McCann can play both catcher and first base for MLB franchises, and with offensive numbers like that, he could also be utilized as a designated hitter. Spotrac projects McCann to earn a one-year, $4.1 million contract this offseason.