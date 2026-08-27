Two September Call-Ups Make the Most Sense for the Tigers’ 2027 Evaluation

The Detroit Tigers do not get to promote every interesting prospect when the calendar reaches September. The current roster rules provide only two additional spots, making each selection important for a club that must begin evaluating its 2027 roster.

MLB requires teams to expand their active rosters from 26 to 28 players on Sept. 1. Clubs can carry a maximum of 14 pitchers, according to the league’s official roster rules.

Detroit could use those spots on one pitcher and one position player. Injuries and additional roster moves could change the available options, but two current candidates make the most sense: right-hander Beau Brieske and infielder Jace Jung.

Neither selection would create the excitement of another Clark-level promotion. Both would give the Tigers useful information about players who could fill important roles next year.

Brieske Deserves Another Bullpen Opportunity

Detroit Tigers pitcher Beau Brieske (4) walks off the field after pitching in Game 4 of ALDS at Comerica Park. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brieske entered the campaign attempting to reestablish himself after injuries disrupted his progress. Detroit eventually optioned him to Triple-A Toledo, where he continued trying to regain the form that once made him one of Hinch’s most flexible pitchers.

His latest appearance provided an encouraging sign. Brieske threw two scoreless innings and recorded four strikeouts against the Iowa Cubs on Aug. 23.

The Tigers already know Brieske can handle multiple roles. He has started, opened games, worked multiple innings and entered in shorter relief situations during his Major League career.

Detroit needs to determine whether he should remain part of its 2027 bullpen or whether younger pitchers have passed him. A September return would give Brieske several weeks to make that case against Major League hitters.

Jung Needs One More Chance to Define His Future

Detroit Tigers infielder Jace Jung practices during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jung represents a different type of evaluation. The former first-round MLB draft selection remains on Detroit’s 40-man roster but has struggled to establish a permanent Major League role.

The Tigers’ young infield has become increasingly crowded. McGonigle, Keith and Lee all need regular playing time, while Báez and McKinstry still occupy roster spots.

That competition has left Jung at Triple-A despite his left-handed power. He hit his 16th home run for Toledo on July 20 and continued to offer offensive upside, but questions about his defense and positional fit have followed him throughout his professional career.

Promoting Jung would not require Detroit to promise everyday at-bats. Hinch could rotate him through third base, first base and designated hitter while evaluating how his swing handles Major League pitching.

The Tigers could choose a healthier returning veteran or another reliever instead. Their transaction log will likely change several times before Sept. 1.

Brieske and Jung still provide the clearest evaluation value. Detroit already knows what most of its veteran depth can offer. September should help the organization learn whether these two players belong on its next competitive roster.