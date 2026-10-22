What Jack Flaherty's Updated Market Value Means for the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have had an up-and-down relationship with veteran right-hander Jack Flaherty. Giving Flaherty a chance to thrive in Detroit after his 2023 struggles with the Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals, the Tigers were pleasantly surprised.

In the first half of 2024, Flaherty pitched like an ace for the Tigers, posting a 2.95 ERA in 106.2 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts and a 0.95 WHIP. His dominance was enough for Detroit to trade him to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline in return for two prospects.

The Tigers franchise enjoyed what Flaherty did so much for them in 2024 that, once his one-year deal expired, the front office signed the new World Series champion to a two-year contract worth $35 million. However, his second stint in the Motor City wasn't as flawless as his first.

In 2025, Flaherty was a 0.8 WAR player with a 4.64 ERA and an 8-15 record. While he did make 31 starts, only 10 were quality starts. Luckily for Flaherty, his contract had a player option for 2026 worth $20 million, which the veteran had no issue exercising.

Jack Flaherty's Updated Market Value

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (9) throws a pitch at Tropicana Field. Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a 4.48 ERA in 2026, Flaherty is back on the free-agent market, and according to Spotrac.com, Flaherty holds an expected market value of a two-year, $30.5 million contract. The veteran has been around long enough to earn that amount, but the question is: should it be from the Detroit Tigers?

With a rotation led by Framber Valdez, followed by Troy Melton, River Ryan (acquired in the Tarik Skubal trade), Keider Montero, Jackson Jobe, and a returning Reese Olson, Flaherty's time in Detroit feels to be run out.

In his career as a Tiger, Flaherty posted a 4.10 ERA and a 3.3 WAR, most of which came in his first tenure with the franchise. With how the franchise wants to build for the future, it's time to realize when a player shouldn't be in the plans anymore.

If anything, the market value proves that the Tigers shouldn't have an issue moving on from the 2024 World Series champion, knowing that his performances didn't always reflect what the numbers show. He's a veteran; he'll land somewhere this offseason, but fans shouldn't expect it to be in the Motor City.

His impact on the franchise will be noticeable when Thayron Liranzo reaches the major leagues. Trey Sweeney, the other player involved in the 2024 trade, is expected to have a role with the franchise in 2027, provided he successfully recovers from his injuries.