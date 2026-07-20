What the Tigers' Draft Revealed About Their Farm System Priorities

The Detroit Tigers made a bold statement with their 2026 MLB draft selections. Whether it was intentional or not, the class was loaded with pitching talent, especially late on day two. All it takes is one glimpse at the prospects list to know their priority.

Not only is everyone assuming Tarik Skubal will be traded at the deadline in August, but there are no stars behind him in the minors.

Detroit only has two pitchers in its top 10 prospects according to MLB.com, and neither has made it past Double-A. Down the list, there are a few pitchers in the mix, but none draw great attention. Southpaw Jake Miller has pitched well over the last two seasons, but has been severely hampered by injuries.

Now we know why Detroit went so heavy on pitchers in this draft, but it isn't out of the ordinary. The Tigers selected 14 pitchers in each of the last two years. They've been trying to restock the farm system for years, but have failed to land an elite talent.

The biggest fish they've landed is Jackson Jobe, who has been superb in the minor leagues but struggled to remain healthy. He missed all of last season and half of 2026 due to Tommy John Surgery, but is finally working his way back.

The Tigers are hoping to restock the pitching depth with this class, which focused on collegiate talent through the first 14 rounds. Detroit's first seven arms selected were from college, headlined by first-round pick Cameron Flukey.

The Tigers Swung Big with First-Round Selection

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The 6'6'' righty dons a 60-grade fastball who posted a strong 11.6 K/9 over 180 collegiate innings. With its third pick, Detroit selected righty Evan Dempsey, a two-way player who is expected to pitch professionally.

Despite hitting and pitching consistently, he owned a 2.88 ERA through 36 college games over his three years at Florida Gulf Coast (25 starts). The Tigers focused on proven high-level success with this pitching draft class, and it's bound to drive them up the rankings.

Entering the season, the Tigers held the 5th-highest farm system according to MLB.com, but with Kevin McGonigle graduating from the list, they've dropped big time. Bleacher Report listed them as the 18th-best farm system in baseball, a far cry from where they started earlier this year.

It will take a year or two for this class to begin to form its identity, but there's a high ceiling with these prospects. Whether or not they pan out is irrelevant to the fact that Detroit knows the pitching depth is struggling and has begun making adjustments to fix it.