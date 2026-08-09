Jackson Jobe's Stellar Performance Fuels Return to Tigers Rotation

The Detroit Tigers bounced back on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants as they took the second game of the series, 8-0. A huge reason why the Tigers were able to secure the victory was because of their starting pitcher who was returning from an injury that kept him out quite a while.

Jackson Jobe impressed in his first start back and he did it in style. Jobe completed five shutout innings against the Giants only giving up one hit one walk and striking out four batters. That type of performance had to make manager AJ Hinch happy.

Jobe is a guy that the Tigers and staff are going to really have to count on after the departures of Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize to trades at the MLB Trade Deadline. The Tigers dealt Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Mize to the San Diego Padres.

Jobe could become that guy that could be like what the Tigers had with Skubal and Mize and he could become that with Troy Melton. There is still a long way to go for Jobe to become anything close to Skubal and Mize but he has the stuff and was drafted high for a reason.

Jobe just needs to go out there every fifth day till the 2026 season ends have that be if the Tigers make the postseason or not, and shove. He shoved against a lineup that is not necessarily stellar, but although still impressive knowing how long he was out after Tommy John surgery and how much it took to get him back here.

Jobe Does Not Need to Be Star for Tigers to Make Playoffs

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every baseball fan and Tigers fan knows that it is going to take a lot to replace Skubal and Mize and how important they were to this starting rotation. But if the Tigers were to somehow sneak into the postseason as a wildcard, Jobe would not have to be a star to help them get there.

All Jobe would have to do is be at least serviceable and get through five decent innings or maybe even six innings from time-to-time and limit the damage. They do not have to ask him to do everything and constantly toss shutouts.

He just has to do his job and locate his pitches and do his best. The Tigers have Melton and others to also help pick up the slack as Jobe eases himself back into game action on a daily basis.