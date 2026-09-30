Who Replaces the Tigers' Departing Free Agents?

The Detroit Tigers have a plausible successor to Gleyber Torres. Their more difficult offseason assignment is assembling enough pitching to support that transition.

Torres, Jack Flaherty, Tyler Kinley, and Burch Smith have expiring contracts. Justin Verlander’s retirement creates another rotation vacancy, while Drew Anderson and Kenley Jansen each have a club option for 2027.

Those situations require different responses. Detroit can turn to its young infielders, preserve an existing rotation solution and pursue outside pitching. The central question is how to distribute its resources across those needs, with several departures still dependent on contract negotiations and option decisions.

Hao-Yu Lee Makes Second Base the Easiest Handoff

Detroit Tigers infielder Hao-Yu Lee. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hao-Yu Lee gives Detroit a credible reason to move forward without purchasing an expensive replacement for Torres.

Lee’s rookie-season production includes a .264/.322/.424 slash line and 10 home runs in 114 games. Torres’ 2026 line is .260/.364/.363 across 96 games. Those numbers illustrate the tradeoff: Lee offers a higher slugging percentage, while Torres supplies more value through his on-base percentage.

Detroit should give Lee a sustained opportunity at second base. His Major League experience makes the transition more manageable, and regular playing time helps the Tigers evaluate whether he belongs in their next competitive core.

Colt Keith and Jace Jung provide additional infield alternatives. Their roles also require consideration of the entire lineup, however. Moving Keith to address one opening can affect another position, making Lee the most direct candidate for the second-base assignment.

A trade for another everyday second baseman is difficult to justify with Lee available internally. A free-agent infielder makes more sense as complementary bench coverage, particularly if Detroit needs additional defensive flexibility.

Replacing Torres still means accounting for his ability to reach base. That responsibility can extend across the lineup, allowing Lee to contribute through his own strengths instead of carrying the entire burden of reproducing Torres’ offensive profile.

The Rotation Needs an Addition, and the Bullpen Needs Competition

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Drew Anderson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anderson’s $10 million club option provides Detroit with its first practical response to the rotation vacancies. His 2.61 ERA in 11 starts supports keeping him. Exercising the option preserves an established starting candidate alongside Framber Valdez and reduces the number of innings Detroit needs to obtain elsewhere.

Jackson Jobe, Keider Montero, River Ryan and Troy Melton give the Tigers internal possibilities, with Reese Olson another potential contributor. Availability remains a concern. Olson’s shoulder surgery and Melton’s arm fatigue make it difficult to build a rotation plan that depends on every candidate being healthy.

That uncertainty supports adding an experienced starter even if Anderson returns.

Cleveland Guardians left-hander Foster Griffin is a reasonable free-agent candidate. His 2026 record includes a 3.60 ERA across 172.2 innings, and his contract is expiring. That workload gives Detroit a potential source of protection against injuries and uneven availability among its younger pitchers.

Griffin’s results require closer inspection before a substantial commitment. His Cleveland portion of the season carries a 5.19 ERA in nine appearances, giving the Tigers a reason to examine his late-season performance carefully before guaranteeing multiple years.

The trade market presents a different financial calculation. Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller has approximately $18.4 million and $20.4 million remaining on his contract for 2027 and 2028, respectively. His 2026 ERA is 5.29, making him a potential reclamation target whose appeal depends on the acquisition cost and financial terms. Any negotiation also requires Pittsburgh’s willingness to move him.

Detroit should favor purchasing rotation stability over committing valuable prospects and substantial salary to that degree of uncertainty.

Kinley and Smith’s potential bullpen departures create opportunities for Ty Madden, Beau Brieske or Drew Sommers to compete. If Detroit declines Jansen’s option, Kyle Finnegan’s existing 2027 contract supplies an experienced late-inning candidate, subject to his health.

The strongest plan pairs a larger role for Lee with Anderson’s return, an outside starter, and additional relief competition. An affordable second-base transition gives the Tigers more room to invest in the pitching their roster needs.