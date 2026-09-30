Tigers Face Lawsuit From Athletics’ Zack Gelof Over Comerica Park Injury

The Detroit Tigers are facing a lawsuit after Athletics utility player Zack Gelof alleged that unsafe fencing at Comerica Park caused a knee injury that interrupted his 2026 campaign.

Gelof filed the lawsuit on Sept. 28 in Wayne County Circuit Court, naming the Tigers, Ilitch Holdings Inc., and the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority as defendants, according to Reuters. The filing concerned a July 9 collision while he pursued a foul ball in left field.

Detroit acknowledged the case Tuesday. Gelof sought unspecified damages, alleging the injury carried physical, professional and financial consequences. The complaint presented his account of the incident and the defendants’ alleged responsibilities; it did not establish liability.

July Collision Forced Gelof Off the Field

Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gelof was playing left field during the third inning when he made a sliding catch near the foul line. His momentum carried him into the fenced portion of the side wall, and he subsequently left the game.

Zack Gelof is suing the Detroit Tigers after missing “30 days of work” following an injury from attempting to catch a fly ball



The lawsuit says that the collision tore his uniform and caused a deep laceration beneath his right kneecap that missed his patellar tendon. He was… pic.twitter.com/k7cTemOkRD — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) September 29, 2026

The 26-year-old’s complaint alleged that his right knee struck exposed metal, tearing his uniform and leaving a deep cut below his kneecap. According to FOX 2’s reporting on the lawsuit, the laceration narrowly missed his patellar tendon.

The Athletics placed Gelof on the 10-day injured list July 10 with a right knee laceration, as recorded in MLB’s transaction log. He did not return to the Major League lineup until Aug. 10.

That absence became part of his claim for damages. His attorneys alleged he missed approximately 30 days of professional baseball and continued to face consequences from the injury even after returning to competition.

The missed time and the alleged condition of the fence formed separate parts of his case. Gelof’s complaint addressed both the impact on his career and why he believed the collision could have been prevented.

Lawsuit Challenged Ballpark Safety Measures

Comerica Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The complaint included claims involving premises liability, negligence, and negligent design and construction, according to WDIV’s detailed account. It also asserted a claim against the Stadium Authority under Michigan’s public-building exception to governmental immunity.

Gelof’s attorneys alleged that the fencing lacked adequate protection and clearance in an area where players could be expected to run or slide. They accused the defendants of failing to identify and address the hazard through repairs, redesign or protective measures.

The filing also alleged that padding was installed within weeks of the collision. WDIV reported that the complaint included an August photograph purporting to show the area after it had been padded. Attorney Jon Marko argued that basic protection could have prevented the injury.

Those assertions remained Gelof’s allegations. The Tigers did not publicly address the merits of the complaint when responding to the initial reports.

"We are aware of the lawsuit and do not comment on pending litigation," the team said Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

The compensation sought included medical expenses, pain and suffering, alleged lost wages and economic losses, emotional distress and attorney fees. The reporting did not identify a specific dollar amount.

For Detroit, the filing brought renewed attention to a summer incident involving the safety of its home ballpark. Gelof’s return ended his absence from the lineup, but his lawsuit carried the dispute over the fencing into the offseason.