Why Tigers Should Not Have Stuck With Kenley Jansen as Closer

Tigers manager AJ Hinch has made one massive mistake that might cost his team a playoff spot in the American League when the season comes to an end in September.

Hinch leaving veteran reliever Kenley Jansen in the closer's role might come back to haunt him.

It was evident again in Wednesday's series loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates as Jansen blew another save after he allowed two solo home runs to lose the game after entering the ninth down by one. That is a sight that Jansen and Hinch want to forget quickly.

The Tigers decided to deal star pitchers Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize at the deadline and also decided not to pursue bullpen help being on the edge of the playoff picture. And Hinch seemed to have no choice but to leave Jansen in his role with a shaky bullpen.

The Tigers Have Few Closing Options

Aug 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was obvious a short time ago that the Tigers needed bullpen help, but they chose not to address it and the deadline passed. It was also obvious that Hinch was going to need to do something about Jansen being in the closer's role for Detroit.

But the fact that both issues were not addressed and the Tigers see themselves falling further out of the playoff picture is a huge red flag. They did not have many choices to choose from in their bullpen to get the ninth inning, but one name should have jumped off the page.

His name is Kyle Finnegan. The Tigers traded for him last year for their playoff drive after he was an All-Star closer at Washington and re-signed him to be part of a three-headed monster in the late innings with Jansen and the now-injured Will Vest.

Finnegan should have been given more of a shot once Jansen really started to struggle early in the season.

There is no telling what might have happened had Hinch put Finnegan in the closer role more consistently. But it would have been worth a shot. Finnegan has not had a great year for the Tigers, but it would have been worth taking a chance on him in the ninth inning.

But Hinch chose not to take Jansen out of that role and he is still blowing saves. And that mistake may cost Detroit a possible playoff spot in a close American League wild card race that is still within their grasp.