Tigers Missed Key Trade Deadline Opportunity to Boost Playoff Chances — and It Shows

Who would've thought that after selling at the MLB Trade Deadline, the Detroit Tigers would still have a realistic chance at making the playoffs? If you ask the Tigers organization, they'd tell you their thoughts on a playoff push never wavered following the deadline, regardless of how much more difficult it became.

Adding a slew of prospects from the Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize trades to improve the future of the franchise, Detroit still finds itself in the mix right now. Entering the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Tigers sit one game back of the final AL Wild Card spot.

If the Tigers are aiming for a playoff push, their chances are hindered in one specific area that they did not address at the trade deadline: the bullpen. There were reports of Detroit's interest in adding to the bullpen at the deadline, but the front office decided to sell rather than do both sell and buy.

Can the Tigers Make the Playoffs with This Bullpen?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Holton (87) throws at Comerica Park. Credit. Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Take this past series at Comerica Park, for example. The Tigers hosted the Chicago White Sox with a chance to take over first place in the AL Central standings; however, the White Sox swept Detroit on their own turf. A major reason for it? The bullpen.

Detroit allowed 20 runs over three games to the White Sox, and of those 20 runs scored, eight were allowed by the Tigers' bullpen. In the biggest series of the season to this point, the bullpen (and the starting staff) weren't able to get the job done.

The Tigers' bullpen has earned a reputation for blowing saves and relinquishing leads in the later innings (27 blown saves, 25 saves, ranking 29th in MLB, according to Screwball.com). In postseason baseball, the team with a stronger bullpen usually prevails in three-to-seven-game series.

The offense has begun to perform significantly better than it had at the start of the season, helping to keep the Tigers competitive in games. However, if the offense fails to score enough runs, there is a risk that the bullpen may allow one to three runs, which can negatively impact Detroit's chances of winning and of winning close games.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) walks off the field for a pitching change. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Tigers get hot down the stretch, the bullpen must get hot with them. If it doesn't, Detroit might be watching the playoffs from home rather than participating.

There are experienced arms with proven success in the bullpen (ie Tyler Holton, Kyle Finnegan) who can lead the charge for the other arms, but it needs to be seen consistently before playoff hopes increase.

The Tigers have made their bed for the rest of the season when it comes to the bullpen. Sure, some arms are near return, but what you see is what you get. There have been stretches when this bullpen is untouchable and others (more often than not, unfortunately) when hitters are seeing a beach ball at the plate.

One thing is certain: whether Detroit makes the playoffs for the third consecutive season or not, the focus during the offseason must be on strengthening the bullpen to support the leads that the emerging young offense is beginning to establish.