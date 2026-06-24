Tarik Skubal Isn’t the Only Tigers Starter Throwing Gems

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Yes, Tarik Skubal is back and throwing well for Detroit, but don’t overlook the impact of getting Troy Melton back in the Tigers’ rotation. Melton, 25, missed the team’s first 53 games with right elbow inflammation. The Tigers are 4–1 in his starts, including a gem Saturday in which he stifled the White Sox on one hit over six innings. Melton improved to 4–0 with a 2.56 ERA.

Melton’s stuff is so elite that had he not been hurt he would have slotted behind Skubal and Framber Valdez as the Tigers’ No. 3 starter to start the season. His path to frontline starter is as odd as it was quick.

Melton grew up in Orange County with a poster of Mike Trout on his bedroom wall. He was a catcher at Canyon High School in Anaheim until getting on the mound his senior year. San Diego State invited him on the team as a preferred walk-on after seeing a bullpen session at a camp. Melton, then 172 pounds, topped out with his fastball at 88 mph.

As a junior at San Diego State, Melton was so underwhelming (6.14 ERA in 15 starts) no team thought he was worth a draft pick. Melton knew something had to change. Inside of one month he revamped how he threw the baseball. He adopted a short-arm style in which his hand never takes the ball below the waist. The improvement was immediate. He posted a 2.07 ERA as a senior. The Tigers drafted him in 2022 in the fourth round—two months after he graduated with a degree in marketing.

By the end of last season Melton was 225 pounds, throwing 99 mph and starting Game 1 of the ALDS. Rarely do you see a pitcher drafted after four years in college ascend to such a level.

Melton’s fastball is a tick down from the 97.1 mph average velocity he showcased last season. But he is leaning more into a much-improved cutter. He threw a career high 27% cutters against the White Sox Saturday. On 69 cutters this year he is holding hitters to a .100 batting average and no extra-base hits.

The keys for Melton’s cutter are getting more on top of the baseball to have it more resemble his four-seamer and throwing it more to right-handed hitters than he did last year.

First, check out the visual difference in how Melton has raised his arm angle on the cutter:

MLB

Now check out the enormous difference in metrics and results:

Melton’s Cutter Usage BA SLG Arm Angle 2025 10.8% .368 1.053 35.4° 2026 13.1% .100 .100 39.2°

With Melton and Skubal back in the rotation, the Tigers are poised to make a run and get back into the AL playoff picture. With his gem Saturday, Melton lowered his career ERA to 2.68. It’s the lowest ERA by a Tigers pitcher after 21 games (with at least 75 innings) since Mark “The Bird” Fidrych 50 years ago.

Lowest ERA Through 21 Games, Tigers (min. 75 IP)

Pitcher Year ERA 1. Mark Fidrych 1976 1.97 2. Herman Pilette 1922 2.41 3. Virgil Trucks 1941–42 2.46 4. Troy Melton 2025–26 2.68

Seen and Heard 👀

The Mets reacted to missing the playoffs last year by overturning their coaching staff. How’s that working out? Without first base coach Antoan Richardson, the Mets plummeted from the best basestealing team (89%) to the next-to-worst (68%). Their two-strike hitting is the worst in franchise history (.153). The team batting average (.233) is their worst since 1972. The hitters are drawing the fewest walks in 30 years. To be fair, after a winter emphasis on run prevention, their pitching and defense have improved, but only slightly ... The Mets play 40% of their final 89 games against the Phillies, Braves, Brewers, Yankees and Dodgers. It’s the most difficult schedule in baseball in that time ... Chris Sale at age 37 is as remarkable as ever, if not more so. On Saturday the Braves lefthander pumped in 46 four-seam fastballs against Milwaukee and averaged 96.5 mph on them. Of his 33 career games in which Sale has thrown so many four-seamers, this was his second highest velocity, exceeded only by a game in 2018 when he averaged 97.1 mph—back when he was 29 years old ... The Padres’ offensive problems are real. The MLB batting average on fastballs (not including cutters) is .260, which, as you would expect, is well above the overall average of .243. But San Diego is not just the worst hitting team this year against fastballs (.236), it’s also the second worst team against heaters in the past 19 seasons. Overall, the Padres are hitting .219, matching the 1963 Mets for the worst hitting team in NL history (2020 excepted) ... Jacob Misiorowski unicorn note of the week: pitches thrown in 2026 at 103+ mph: Misiorowski, 49. Every other pitcher in MLB combined: 10 ... Juan Soto is having another All-Star season, but this one is unlike anything we’ve seen from him before. Soto has evolved into more of a pull-side, flyball slugger. He is at career high rates in launch angle, balls hit in the air and pull-side air. His opposite field rate, strikeout rate and walk rate are all career lows.

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