Twins suffer crushing loss after taking two-run lead in 10th against Cleveland
The 2024 Minnesota Twins might be falling apart at the seams after suffering a devastating loss Wednesday night in Cleveland.
The Twins took a 4-2 lead on Carlos Correa's bases-loaded, two-run single in the top of the 10th inning only to give up three runs in the bottom of the 10th as the Guardians walked them off 5-4.
Ronny Henriquez, who has spent the majority of the season at Triple-A St. Paul, was charged with the loss. The right-hander entered the game with a two-run lead and a runner on second base (per extra-inning rules) and proceeded to give up run-scoring single, a walk and then another RBI single to tie the game before striking out Bo Naylor for the first out.
Michael Tonkin replaced Henriquez and Bryan Rocchio immediately bounced a single into right field for the game-winning RBI single.
The game went to extra innings after the first nine left the game tied 2-2, highlighted by Bailey Ober striking out a career-high 12 batters in seven innings of work. The Minnesota right-hander allowed just four hits, but two of them were solo home runs to Josh Naylor, including the tying shot in the seventh inning.
Correa drove in all four Twins runs. Before his clutch hit in the 10th, the star shortstop delivered an RBI on an infield single in the first inning and then drove in another run with a check swing infield single in the fifth.
The loss drops Minnesota's lead over Detroit for the last wild-card spot to 1 game, and it will be a half-game if the Tigers hang on to beat the Royals. They were leading the Royals 4-1 in the sixth inning at the time this story was published.
With 10 games to go, the pressure is on Minnesota to hang in the fight and secure a spot in the postseason. The next biggest game of the season is Thursday at 12:10 p.m. CT.