Royce Lewis 'not very optimistic' about groin injury
Twins third baseman Royce Lewis told reporters he's "probably not very optimistic" about his left groin injury that forced him to exit Tuesday night's 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers at Target Field in Minneapolis.
"This is out of my control," Lewis said. "I'm probably not very optimistic, to be honest with you. I'm praying, but it's usually just always horrible news."
Lewis exited Tuesday night's game due to what the team is calling left groin soreness. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli didn't immediately have an update on Lewis' injury, and Lewis might be more worried about the possibility of sitting or an injured list stint than any sort of long-term injury.
Lewis suffered a quad injury on Opening Day that resulted in him missing 58 games. The Twins were very cautious with that injury, even once Lewis felt like he was ready to begin making a return. Lewis expressed some frustration at the time about the length of the rehab process.
Whether another injured list stint is upcoming will remain to be seen. Lewis will certainly want to stay on the field if he feels as though he's able, but it will ultimately depend on what the Twins training staff determines is the best course of action. That should be decided in the next couple days.
If Lewis does end up on the injured list, it's possible that Brooks Lee will be called up from Triple-A St. Paul. Lee has been on fire in the 20 games he's played for the Saints, hitting .329 with a .394 on-base percentage and a 1.029 OPS. He's hit seven homers and has 21 RBIs with St. Paul. On Tuesday, Lee was named to the MLB Futures Game and the skills competition that will happen during All-Star week in Arlington, Texas later this month.
Either way, it's nearly impossible to replicate the kind of production Lewis has brought to the major league level. In 24 games this season, Lewis is hitting .299 with 10 homers and 18 RBIs.