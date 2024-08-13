Twins' Byron Buxton to meet with doctors following MRI, Falvey gives Correa update
Twins center fielder Byron Buxton will meet doctors following an MRI Tuesday. Buxton left Monday's 8-3 win over the Royals in the fifth inning with hip discomfort. He is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals, with the team deeming him day-to-day.
"Buck got an MRI today. He's going to sit with the doctors and talk through it," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters. "He's day-to-day right now. We’re going to see how he is later (today), how he is tomorrow."
Twins president of baseball operation Derek Falvey joined MLB Network's High Heat and discussed Buxton's status as well the latest on injured star shortstop Carlos Correa.
"Byron, we know, is such a key member of this lineup, this whole team," Falvey said. "He's playing great defense, the offense has really rebounded. He's got 90 games under his belt. We're continuing to progress him.
"We know that he's dealt with the injuries he's had over the course of the last few years. We did, earlier in the season, have a little bit of a shutdown for him to try and get him healthy, to get him through. He really learned how to manage all of these things, all the way through the season. Hopefully he tracks well today, he dealt with a little bit of an issue last night. We'll see how he shows up today."
Buxton has had a bounce-back season for Minnesota this year, hitting .275 with 16 homers in 90 games. It's the third-most games he has played in a season in his career.
Correa has been on the injured list since July 20 due to plantar fasciitis. He last played for the Twins on July 12. The star shortstop has hit .308/.377/.520 for Minnesota while clubbing 13 home runs and generating a team-high 3.4 WAR (Buxton is at 3.2).
"He's tracking well," Falvey said of Correa's progress. "When we first put him on the IL, he felt that pain and that soreness when he was swinging. Now he's in a place where that isn't the case when he's fielding balls. There's still a little bit of soreness when he's running.
"The last couple of days have gone really well, he's in a better spot. We just need to work with him, partner with him. It's not one of those injuries where you have a specific, perfect timeline. It's one of those that you have to react how he's feeling, how he's progressing. But I do think he's getting closer and he'll be a big part of us down the stretch, I know that for sure."
The Twins and Royals are set to face off for Game 2 of their three-game series Tuesday night at Target Field. Fast-rising pitching prospect Zebby Matthews is making his first major league start for Minnesota. Manuel Margot is filling in for Buxton in center field.