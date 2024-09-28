Twins place Jose Miranda on injured list with two games remaining
Jose Miranda’s season for the Twins has come to an end as he was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a low back strain ahead of Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. In additional moves, the Twins optioned Kody Funderburk and recalled Michael Helman and Diego Castillo.
Miranda has been among the Twins' most productive hitters this season, slashing .284/.441/.729 with 28 doubles, nine home runs and 49 RBIs across 121 games this season.
Helman, a utility player, played seven games in a previous stint with the Twins this season and went 3 for 8 (.375) with two doubles and two runs scored. He's known for his speed, having stoled 12 bases in 72 games for the Triple-A St. Paul Saints this season. He hit .271 with 14 homers in St. Paul.
Funderburk was reinstated from the injured list on Friday and made an appearance that night against the Baltimore Orioles, but the left-hander gave up five hits and four runs as the Orioles broke the game open and put an end to the Twins' playoff hopes. Funderburk has a 6.49 earned-run average with 32 strikeouts across 34 2/3 innings in 27 appearances for the Twins this season.
This will be Castillo's third stint with the Twins this season. He has a 2.25 ERA across eight innings with four strikeouts in six appearances. He had a 5.59 ERA in 40 appearances in St. Paul this year.
The Twins have just two games remaining in the season, beginning with Saturday's 6:15 p.m. first pitch against the Orioles. They'll meet for the season finale at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday.