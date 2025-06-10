Inside The Twins

Twins' Zebby Matthews lands on 15-day IL with right shoulder strain

Matthews last pitched in a June 4 outing, in which he allowed 1 run in 5 innings of work.

May 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Zebby Matthews (52) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Zebby Matthews (52) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Twins have shut down right-handed pitcher Zebby Matthews due to right shoulder strain. Minnesota placed Matthews on the 15-day Injured list on June 8, after an MRI revealed a moderate subscapularis strain, according to The Star Tribune. A timetable for his return is unclear.

Matthews surrendered five runs in 12 innings over his last two appearances, a 12-6 win in Seattle on May 30 and a 6-1 win over the Athletics on June 4. He is 1-1 in four starts this season with a 5.21 ERA, having registered 25 strikeouts in 19 innings of work. The Twins' reigning minor league pitcher of the year, Matthews began this season in Triple-A.

Burlington Sports Therapy says the subscapularis muscle is a critical component of the rotator cuff, playing a "crucial role in stabilizing and moving the shoulder joint." The clinic says typical treatment involves rest, but in severe and relatively rare cases, surgical repair may be considered.

The Twins activated lefty reliever Danny Coulombe from the injured list on Sunday, while Simeon Woods Richardson is believed to be taking Matthews' spot in the starting rotation. SWR is expected to pitch against the Rangers in Tuesday night's series opener.

Matthews is the latest Twins starter to go down with an injury, following Pablo Lopez suffering a Grade 2 strain of the teres major muscle in his throwing shoulder. Lopez is expected to miss around 8-12 weeks due to the injury.

With Lopez and Matthews down, the Twins' rotation depth is being tested. They'll need David Festa and Woods Richardson to pitch well alongside the veteran trio of Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, and Chris Paddack. In the meantime, the next man up would appear to be Andrew Morris, one of the Twins' top pitching prospects who is having a decent season at Triple-A St. Paul.

