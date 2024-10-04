5 Twins players who are unlikely to be back with Minnesota in 2025
As the Twins continue to attempt to process what went wrong during a stunning collapse that left them sitting at home for this year's postseason, we can begin to look ahead to 2025. Four assistant coaches and GM Thad Levine are already gone. The roster will also look different, even if ownership's self-imposed payroll restrictions make it unlikely that the Twins add any big names this offseason.
One place to start is to look at five players who have probably appeared in a Minnesota uniform for the final time, starting with one of the franchise's longest-tenured players.
Max Kepler (FA)
Originally part of the Twins' 2009 international signing class that also included Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sano, Kepler's 15-year run with the organization has almost certainly come to an end. He made his MLB debut in September 2015, a few months after Byron Buxton, the Twins' longest-tenured player at the big-league level. He's played in 1,072 regular season games for Minnesota, and his 161 home runs are 13th on the franchise leaderboard.
But Kepler, who never made an All-Star team, struggled to sustain success at the plate during his decade-long Twins tenure. He had an outstanding 2019, hitting 36 home runs, and was also quite good in 2023, which led the team to exercise its $10 million club option for this season. But outside of those two years, Kepler's OPS+ was in the 90s (100 is the league average) in the other six seasons where he played at least 100 games, including a career-low 91 this year. Now a free agent, he'll sign a prove-it deal elsewhere as the Twins move forward with guys like Matt Wallner, Trevor Larnach, and Emmanuel Rodriguez in their corner outfield plans.
Carlos Santana (FA)
Santana was everything the Twins hoped he would be when they signed him to a one-year deal last offseason. He led the team in home runs (23) and RBI (71) while playing Gold Glove-level defense at first base. But Santana is also a free agent who turns 39 next April and seems unlikely to be back for a second season in Minnesota. The Twins could use Jose Miranda at first base or look elsewhere at that position.
Manuel Margot (mutual option)
No hitter summed up the Twins' offseason futility more than Margot, who had a nightmarish season after being acquired via trade in February. He posted a dreadful .626 OPS in 129 games and went a shocking 0-for-30 in 35 plate appearances as a pinch-hitter, the most hitless at-bats in those situations anyone has ever had in a season. The Twins will not hesitate for a second to decline his $12 million option.
Kyle Farmer (mutual option)
The Twins will also undoubtedly decline their half of a $6.25 million option for Farmer in 2025, as he was one of several hitters who offered very little this past season. Farmer had a solid 2023 for the Twins, who then brought him back in free agency, but he hit just .214 with a .647 OPS this year. A strong late-season push won't be enough to keep him in Minnesota's future.
Caleb Thielbar (FA)
Thielbar fell off in a massive way this season after being a reliable piece of the Twins' bullpen for the last few years. The Northfield, MN native had a 3.21 ERA between 2020-23, but he had a 5.32 ERA and nearly a 1.6 WHIP in a horrific 2024. Thielbar, who originally pitched for the Twins from 2013-15 before being out of the big leagues for a while, may look to get another opportunity elsewhere. He turns 38 in January.
3 others who could be gone
— Christian Vazquez: The Twins’ worst hitter this year and one of the least productive regulars in all of baseball, Vazquez is owed $10 million in the final year of his contract. Minnesota would have to eat a big chunk of that money to move him in a trade.
— Alex Kirilloff: A former top prospect who simply hasn’t been able to stay healthy at all. He’s one of many Twins players who will be subject to the arbitration process.
— Chris Paddack: Made 17 subpar starts for the Twins this season after being hurt for all of 2023. Owed $7.5 million this year, he’s in a similar boat as Vazquez as a trade candidate without much value.