Four Twins assistants, including all three hitting coaches, won't return in 2025
The Twins are parting ways with hitting coaches David Popkins, Rudy Hernandez, and Derek Shomon, as well as infield coach/assistant bench coach Tony Diaz, the team announced on Wednesday. The Popkins news had previously been reported by The Athletic. All other coaches are expected to return to Rocco Baldelli's staff in 2025.
Minnesota's offense going ice cold was a big reason for the team's stunning 12-27 collapse over the final six weeks of the season that saw them miss the playoffs. They averaged just 3.6 runs per game over that stretch. As a result, it's not surprising to see all three hitting coaches let go, even if the Twins' season-long offensive numbers were still solid.
Popkins was the Twins' hitting coach for the last three seasons. Hernandez had been with the Twins since 2015, when he joined Paul Molitor's staff, and he had been in the organization for nearly 30 years. Shomon had been on the staff for the last two years. Diaz joined Baldelli's initial staff in 2019, initially serving as the third-base coach before moving to his current role a few years ago.
The Twins will have four openings to fill this offseason, but the rest of Baldelli's assistants — including bench coach Jayce Tingler, pitching coach Pete Maki, and third-base coach Tommy Watkins — will return.