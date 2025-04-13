'A lot of emotions': Twins unveil Joe Mauer's statue outside Target Field
It's hard to think of many more deserving of a statue at Target Field in Minneapolis than Joe Mauer.
The St. Paul, Minn., native starred for his hometown team his entire 15-year Major League Baseball career and made six All-Star Game appearances and won five Silver Sluggers, three Gold Gloves, three American League batting titles and the American League MVP in 2009 during his tenure with the Minnesota Twins. Mauer, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 MLB draft, slashed .306/.439/.827 for his career, recording over 2,000 hits, 143 home runs and 923 RBIs.
Now Mauer will be forever remembered at Target Field.
The Twins unveiled a statue in honor of Mauer at the ballpark on Sunday. It was created by local sculptor Bill Mack, a Minneapolis native who also made Harmon Killebrew's Hall of Fame sculpture and the Hobey Baker Award, among others.
"I didn't really know how I was going to react when I saw this, but a lot of emotions," Mauer told a crowd gathered outside Target Field for the unveiling Sunday. "Seeing a lot of the people that are here today are a big reason why I'm bronzed, if that makes any sense. But thank you so much. Twins Territory, you showed out again. Thank you all for being here today. This means a lot to me, to our family, and you guys have just shown me so much support over the years."
The statue was unveiled ahead of the Twins' series finale against the Detroit Tigers, scheduled for a 1:10 p.m. first pitch.