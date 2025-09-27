Baldelli on the hot seat? One baseball insider says 'it could go either way'
Is Twins manager Rocco Baldelli set to be the fall guy for the team's first 90-loss season in 10 years? The Athletic's baseball insider Ken Rosenthal isn't ruling out the Twins firing Baldelli.
In an article looking at 15 teams that could make front office or coaching changes, Baldelli was listed by Rosenthal in the 'Could go either way' category, saying "it's possible" that Baldelli is held accountable for the poor season.
Minnesota had a roller coaster start to the campaign, going 7-15 to start the season before going ona 19-5 run. However, that's all been washed away by one of the worst records in baseball since the start of June, only ahead of the 116-loss Rockies.
Rosenthal stated that with a youth movement on the way for the Twins' major league roster, the team might want a "firmer hand and a fresh voice." As our Will Ragatz pointed out earlier this week in an article looking at the possibility of change, Baldelli had his option picked up earlier this year, so it would appear the 44-year-old could potentially be safe.
Looking at when that option was picked up — in the midst of a disastrous run of 13 losses in 16 games — it's hard to see why ownership would move on now. The ultimate question when it comes to Baldelli's future is how much of the blame for the 2024 collapse and the disastrous 2025 season will ownership and the front office place on him?
Minnesota's payroll has shrunk to the lowest in years after the unprecedented sell-off at the trade deadline. The organization followed its first playoff series win (2023) in 20 years by shrinking payroll, and then adding minor pieces at the 2024 trade deadline, with the last two months of that season ending in collapse.
If ownership is looking for recent bright spots on Baldelli's track record, Rosenthal points out that Minnesota has improved its offensive production since August 18, when teh Twins started running the bases more aggressively. It's a small silver lining, but a bright spot nonetheless.
When the broader picture is reviewed, Baldelli has won just one playoff series in his seven years in charge, and the Twins have made the postseason just three times under Baldelli.
Certainly not all of what has happened over the past two seasons has been on Baldelli. But if the Twins are looking at an overall refresh and the ownership and front office aren't on the verge of changing anytime soon, then Baldelli may be made to be the scapegoat.