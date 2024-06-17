Bowden recommends Twins make blockbuster trade for Pete Alonso
The Athletic's Jim Bowden named five trades he'd like to see before the MLB trade deadline and one of is the Twins working out a blockbuster deal with the Mets for first baseman Pete Alonso.
In Bowden's fake trade, he has the Twins getting Alonso in exchange for first baseman Alex Kirilloff and top prospects David Festa and Luke Keaschall.
The Mets might not extend Alonso's contract before the offseason, which would make him a free agent. The risk the Twins or any team will make if they trade for him is that he could be a half-season rental and leave as a free agent this winter. And according to Bowden, it could take more to sign Alonso than it took the Dodgers to sign Freddie Freeman (six years, $162 million) and the Braves to sign Matt Olson (eight years, $168 million).
Alonso is slashing .232/.310/.461 (.771 OPS) with 15 homers, 17 doubles and 37 RBI in 70 games. He slugged 53 homers as a rookie in 2019 and then after the COVID season in 2020 he smacked 37 homers in 2021, 40 in 2022 and 46 last season.
Bowden mentions the Cubs, Brewers, Mariners, Giants and Twins as teams that could target Alonso as an upgrade as a middle-of-the-lineup power hitter at first base or designated hitter.
Kirilloff was recently demoted to Triple-A after slashing .095/.174/.190 in June, but he is still only 26 years old with plenty of potential. Festa has been one of the franchise's best minor league pitchers this season, compiling a 3.50 ERA over 13 starts in St. Paul and he is only 24 years old. In fact, he is the top-rated pitching prospect in the organization.
Keaschall was recently on a professional baseball-best 36-game on-base streak, and he is quickly growing into one of Minnesota's best prospects. Baseball America recently ranked him No. 66 among its updated top-100 prospects.
Alonso would be an immediate upgrade to the middle of the Twins' lineup. The question, however, is whether or not he is worth the potential of a half-year rental. The price of Kirilloff, Festa and Keaschall might be a little too steep unless they can sign him long term.