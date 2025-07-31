BREAKING: Twins trading Carlos Correa to Houston Astros
In a shocking MLB trade deadline blockbuster, the Minnesota Twins are trading star shortstop Carlos Correa to the Houston Astros, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"The Minnesota Twins didn't eat $50 million of his contract as the Astros desired, but still a significant amount, with other major league players involved in the mega deal," USA Today's Bob Nightengale says. He had previously reported that Houston wanted Minnesota to pay for about half of what Correa has left on his contract.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi says the Astros are paying the "majority" of the $96 million still guaranteed to Correa after this season, though the Twins are throwing in some cash in the deal.
What are the Twins getting back? That remains to be seen, but Chandler Rome, who covers the Astros for The Athletic, says it'll be a minor league player.
Correa played his first seven seasons in the MLB with Houston from 2015 to 2021 before joining Minnesota as a free agent on a three-year, $105 million contract. His Twins' run now ends after four seasons, despite signing a six-year, $200 million contract in 2023.
Correa joins the Twins' trade deadline fire sale, which also includes Chris Paddack, Jhoan Duran, Harrison Bader, Brock Stewart and Danny Coulombe.
The details of the trade have not yet been revelealed. This is a developing story.