Reports: Twins trade hard-throwing Brock Stewart to Dodgers
After the Twins traded Chris Paddack and Randy Dobnak to Detroit, and then Jhoan Duran and Harrison Bader to the Phillies in separate deals, they've now dealt right-handed reliever Brock Stewart to the Dodgers, according to reports.
Stewart, 33, is under contract through the 2026 season. The righty throws very hard and owns a respectable 2.38 ERA in 39 appearances this season. He's also struck out 41 batters in 34 innings, making him a valuable arm in the middle and late innings.
Stewart, who began his career with the Dodgers in 2016, had a 0.65 ERA in 28 relief appearances in 2023 before elbow soreness ended his season. He came back in 2024 and posted a 5.17 ERA in 16 games before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder.
He also missed the first 20 games of this season with a strained hamstring.
It's unclear at this point what the Twins are receiving for Stewart. Check back for updates.