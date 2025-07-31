Inside The Twins

Reports: Twins trade hard-throwing Brock Stewart to Dodgers

Stewart, 33, owns a 2.38 ERA with good strikeout numbers — and he's under team control through 2026.

Joe Nelson

May 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Brock Stewart (61) throws during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Twins pitcher Brock Stewart (61) throws during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

After the Twins traded Chris Paddack and Randy Dobnak to Detroit, and then Jhoan Duran and Harrison Bader to the Phillies in separate deals, they've now dealt right-handed reliever Brock Stewart to the Dodgers, according to reports.

Stewart, 33, is under contract through the 2026 season. The righty throws very hard and owns a respectable 2.38 ERA in 39 appearances this season. He's also struck out 41 batters in 34 innings, making him a valuable arm in the middle and late innings.

Stewart, who began his career with the Dodgers in 2016, had a 0.65 ERA in 28 relief appearances in 2023 before elbow soreness ended his season. He came back in 2024 and posted a 5.17 ERA in 16 games before undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder.

He also missed the first 20 games of this season with a strained hamstring.

It's unclear at this point what the Twins are receiving for Stewart. Check back for updates.

More from Twins On SI

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Twins News