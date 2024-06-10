Brewers? Mister Car Wash? New Twins uniforms prompt snarky reviews from fans
The Twins released new Nike "City Connect" uniforms on Monday, dubbing the new threads the "Ripple Effect" uniforms. These will be worn for 11 home games this season, though many fans don't seem very fond of the new look.
One of the biggest gripes seems to be the blue and yellow color scheme. Going away from the Twins' traditional navy blue and red, the new colors seem to remind people of the MLB team across the border, the Milwaukee Brewers, or even an old Minnesota sports franchise, the Minneapolis Lakers.
"Way to use the Brewers colors! That makes a lot of sense," a fan wrote in a Facebook comment to the Twins. "You guys copied the [Brewers] and Mister Carwash," another wrote.
"Cool that the color scheme is similar to the Minneapolis Lakers," a Facebook follower less annoyed by the new look wrote to the Twins.
The Twins have won only one of their last six games and many fans aren't even able to watch their favorite team due to the ongoing TV dispute between Bally Sports North and Comcast.
"New team? Wouldn’t know, can’t watch them. True 'ripple effect' of poor [management], declining ticket sales and viewership from lifelong fans. Nice hat though," a fan wrote on Facebook.
"Hey, on what channel can I see these cool new uniforms?" a fan inquired.
Others have mocked the loon logo on the sleeve, with the bird drawing comparisons to a hummingbird and the 'real' Minnesota state bird, the mosquito. "Is that a mosquito on the sleeve?" a fan said.
Overall, there are mixed reviews on the uniforms and those who aren't in favor of the new look haven't been afraid to voice their opinions on social media.
The uniforms will be worn 11 times this season, beginning June 14-15 when the Twins host the Oakland Athletics.