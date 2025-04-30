Buxton makes amazing catch but Cleveland beats Twins on walk-off homer
Kyle Manzardo saw three pitches from Louis Varland and he parked the last 364 feet away from home plate into the right field stands for a walk-off homer, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night at Progressive Field.
Manzardo's blast ended an outstanding pitcher's duel that started — after a 3-hour, 10-minute weather delay — that was fueled by starting pitchers Tanner Bibee and Chris Paddack.
Bibee tosses seven innings and allowed just one run on five hits. The only run he allowed came on a 396-foot solo homer off the bat of Ty France in the fifth inning. France accounted for three of Minnesota's seven hits in the game.
Paddack went five innings. Outside of allowing a solo homer to Josh Naylor in the third inning, he gave up just four other hits while throwing 76 pitches. He got some help from Byron Buxton in the third inning when Buxton sprinted into the right-center gap and made a sliding catch on the warning track to rob Steven Kwan of extra bases.
Brock Stewart, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran combined to allow onlly two baserunners while striking out five over the next three innings before Varland gave up the bomb to Manzardo to end it.
The loss snaps Minnesota's four-game win streak and drops them to 13-17 on the season.
Game 3 of the four-game series starts at 5:10 p.m. CT Wednesday and there is no rain in the forecast.