Inside The Twins

Byron Buxton leaves Twins' game Saturday after being hit by pitch

Buxton initially stayed in the game but was later removed.

Will Ragatz

Jun 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) reacts to his single against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park.
Jun 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) reacts to his single against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Twins star center fielder Byron Buxton left Saturday afternoon's game in Houston after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow. He has an elbow contusion, per the team.

Leading off the top of the sixth inning, Buxton was drilled by a 95 mile-per-hour sinker from Astros starter Hunter Brown. The ball appeared to hit Buxton's elbow pad, but he was grimacing while being evaluated by Twins head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta.

Ultimately, Paparesta and manager Rocco Baldelli allowed Buxton to stay in the game, and he stole his 12th base of the season shortly thereafter. He also remained in the game defensively in the bottom half of the sixth. But when the bottom of the seventh began, Harrison Bader was in center to replace Buxton in a 2-2 ballgame.

Hopefully it's nothing more than the Twins being cautious with their oft-injured star, who missed a chunk of time on the concussion IL in May.

Buxton, 31, has had an outstanding season thus far. He played in his 54th game on Saturday (in the Twins' 70th game of the season), putting him well on pace to reach 100 games played for just the third time in his injury-plagued career. He's hitting .273 with 11 home runs, 12 stolen bases, and an .840 OPS. When you combine that with his elite outfield defense, Buxton has a strong case to earn his second All-Star selection this summer.

Especially after losing Royce Lewis to a hamstring strain on Friday night, the Twins can't afford a significant injury to Buxton.

Read more

feed

Published |Modified
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/Minnesota Twins News