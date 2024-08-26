Cardinals manager raves about Twins' Zebby Matthews
While the Twins didn't bring home the win in his third career major league start, righty Zebby Matthews impressed in a commanding five innings of work.
“That’s a really good arm,” St. Louis manager Oli Marmol said after the Cardinals' 3-2 win Sunday. “That’s impressive what he was doing with the baseball and the ride on it. You’ve got to be doing something if you punch out those guys on a fastball."
Matthews allowed just one run — a solo homer to Victor Scott II in the fifth inning — while striking out seven St. Louis batters and issuing zero walks. The seven strikeouts on Sunday brings Matthews up to 13 total Ks in 15 major league innings.
“It’s a live arm, man. I know it’s not a household name or you’re not facing fill-in-the-blank, [Max] Scherzer, [Aaron] Nola, [Zack] Wheeler. That guy right there, that was impressive," continued Marmol.
The young righty has transitioned to the majors well in his first three starts. His 3.00 ERA through three starts isn't too far off his 2.60 ERA he had in 18 games across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A earlier this season. Meanwhile, he's continued to be a strikeout machine, which is reminiscent of his numbers in the minors this season where he registered 114 strikeouts while issuing just seven walks in 97 innings of work.
Matthews is projected to take the mound for his fourt big-league start Saturday night at Target Field when the Twins take on the Blue Jays.
After Sunday's loss the Twins sit three games back of the Guardians for first place in the AL Central. Minnesota starts a three-game series against Atlanta at Target Field on Monday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. CT.