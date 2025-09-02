Checking in on 10 traded Twins and the prospects Minnesota got back
It's been just over a month since the Minnesota Twins stunned the baseball world by dealing 10 players to other teams prior to the July 31 trade deadline. Unsurprisingly, the Twins have gone 11-18 since the calendar flipped to August and have long since been realistically eliminated from playoff contention (mathematical elimination will come within the next week or two).
The Twins won't be participating in the postseason, but several of the players they traded will. Now that it's been more than a month, let's take an updated look at how the 10 players are doing with their new teams (going in alphabetical order by last name).
We'll also take a look at how the player(s) the Twins got back in those trades have started off in Minnesota's organization. All stats are current prior to Tuesday night's games.
Harrison Bader, Philadelphia Phillies
Bader, a rental outfielder, has been excellent for a Phillies team that has a 6-game lead in the NL East. He's hitting .313 with two homers and an .872 OPS across 91 plate appearances. He doesn't start every single day, but he's been close to a full-time role lately.
21-year-old outfielder Hendry Mendez, acquired for Bader, has hit .324 with two homers and an .878 OPS in his first 93 plate appearances for Double-A Wichita.
Willi Castro, Chicago Cubs
It's been the opposite story for Castro, another rental position player. He's gone 9 for 59 with no walks and one homer in 60 plate appearances as a Cub. That's a .153 batting average. He's not an everyday player for Chicago right now. The Cubs look likely to make the playoffs as a wild card team.
In exchange for Castro, the Twins got back two pitchers. Ryan Gallagher has a 6.12 ERA in 25 innings at Double-A, while Sam Armstrong has a 5.40 ERA in 26.2 innings at the same level.
Carlos Correa, Houston Astros
Correa got off to a red-hot start in his return to Houston but has cooled off a bit lately. He's hitting .291 with three homers and a .755 OPS in 121 PAs. The Astros have a three-game division lead as they seek their eighth consecutive AL West title in a full 162-game season (so 2020 excluded).
The Correa trade was purely a salary dump for Minnesota. They technically got back 26-year-old pitcher Matt Mikulski, who has pitched just 3.1 innings for High-A Cedar Rapids and walked 11 batters during that span.
Danny Coulombe, Texas Rangers
Coulombe, who had a 1.16 ERA with the Twins, has a 7.56 mark in 8.1 innings for the Rangers. He hasn't pitched since giving up a couple homers a week ago. Texas has won six in a row and is just 1.5 games back of a wild card spot in the AL.
For two months of Coulombe, the Twins got back 22-year-old lefty Garrett Horn, who has a 2.87 ERA with 20 strikeouts (but also 12 walks) in 15.2 innings for Cedar Rapids. He projects as a future reliever.
Jhoan Duran, Philadelphia Phillies
Duran was probably the most valuable asset the Twins traded away at the deadline. Since landing with the Phillies, he has a 1.69 ERA with nine saves in 10 tries. He's picked up a pair of losses but has mostly been as sharp as ever. Duran will be a key piece of the Phillies' pursuit of a championship.
Eduardo Tait, the standout catching prospect the Twins got back, has hit .255 with three homers and a .716 OPS for Cedar Rapids. He just turned 19, so it's worth noting that he's young for the High-A level. Righty Mick Abel had three sharp starts for Triple-A St. Paul but was rocked in each of his first two Twins appearances and was just sent back down on Monday. Despite that, the 24-year-old pitcher still has a high ceiling.
Ty France, Toronto Blue Jays
France, who was part of the Louis Varland trade with Toronto, has done well for hitting coach David Popkins and the Blue Jays. He's hit .303 with a .789 OPS in 74 plate appearances. He isn't an everyday starter, but France is a regular piece of the bottom of the lineup for a Blue Jays team that leads the AL East by 2.5 games.
We'll touch on the Twins' return in the Varland section.
Griffin Jax, Tampa Bay Rays
Things have not gone very smoothly for Jax with his new club; he has a 6.30 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched for Tampa Bay. His season ERA between the two teams is 4.82, but Jax's raw stuff is excellent and he figures to remain a high-leverage option for the Rays. TB is 4.5 games back of a wild card spot and running out of time to make a push for the playoffs.
Taj Bradley, the Twins' return, had a rough debut with Minnesota (5 IP, 7 ER) but was much better in his second start (5 IP, 1 ER, 6 K). The 24-year-old has a chance to be a long-term part of the Twins' rotation if he can become more consistent with his pitch execution and results.
Chris Paddack, Detroit Tigers
Paddack, a rental starter, has gone 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 6 outings (30 IP) for the Tigers. He has just 14 strikeouts. Both of those losses came against the Twins, who tagged him for 12 ER in 9.2 IP in the first half of August. It's unclear if Paddack will be in the playoff rotation for the Tigers, who are going to cruise to the AL Central title.
The Twins got back 19-year-old catching prospect Enrique Jimenez, and he's off to an awesome start at Low-A Fort Myers. He's hitting .286 with five homers, a 1.039 OPS, and almost as many walks as strikeouts in 82 plate appearances.
Brock Stewart, Los Angeles Dodgers
The oft-injured Stewart pitched four times for the Dodgers before landing on the IL with a shoulder issue. He apparently suffered a recent setback in his recovery, but LA is still hopeful to have Stewart back before the regular season ends. The Dodgers have a 2.5-game lead in the NL West.
Outfielder James Outman got off to a slow start with Triple-A St. Paul before heating up and earning a call-up to Minnesota. He's gone just 7 for 39 (.179) with 17 strikeouts and three extra-base hits in his first 43 plate appearances as a Twin.
Louis Varland, Toronto Blue Jays
Varland was maybe the most surprising player the Twins traded, considering his success this year and a contract that had years and years of cheap team control. He hasn't been great with Toronto so far; Varland has a 6.00 ERA in 13 appearances. He recently snapped a stretch where he allowed an earned run in six consecutive outings. The St. Paul native should still be in the high-leverage mix for a contending Blue Jays team.
Outfielder Alan Roden went 6 for 38 (.158) with a homer in 40 Twins PAs before landing on the IL with a season-ending thumb injury. Lefty pitching prospect Kendry Rojas, the real prize in that deal, has a 3.78 ERA with 18 strikeouts and 10 walks in 16.2 innings across his first four starts for Triple-A St. Paul.