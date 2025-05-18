Chourio's unreal catch saves Brewers, snaps Twins' 13-game winning streak
All good things must come to an end. And it's fitting that it took an unbelievable, heroic play to snap the Twins' 13-game winning streak.
Jackson Chourio went over the wall to rob what would've been a game-tying home run by Royce Lewis in the eighth inning, helping the Brewers hold on and avoid a sweep with a 5-2 win over the Twins in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon.
For a few seconds, it looked like Lewis had brought the Twins all the way back from an early 4-0 deficit when he blasted a fastball to left-center field. Had it cleared the wall, it would've been a two-run shot and the second homer of the game for Lewis, who hit his first of the year to get the Twins on the board in the fourth inning. But Chourio, who was 0 for 12 with seven strikeouts in the series, made an incredible play to pull it back and preserve Milwaukee's lead.
All Lewis could do was tip his helmet in acknowledgement of a spectacular catch.
The Brewers built their early lead during a tough season debut for Twins starter Zebby Matthews. After striking out the side on 11 pitches in a nasty first inning, Matthews ran into trouble in the second and allowed a run on a Sal Frelick RBI single, snapping Minnesota's team-record streak of 34 consecutive scoreless innings pitched. He then surrendered three more runs during a 43-pitch third inning, allowing five straight hitters to reach (three walks, two singles) with two outs. That third inning was the end of Matthews' day.
The Twins chipped away at their deficit with a solo homer from Lewis in the fourth and a two-out RBI single by Brooks Lee in the seventh, but they wouldn't get any closer than two runs. They went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base, including a bases-loaded flyout by Ryan Jeffers in the fourth.
Cole Sands, Brock Stewart, and Justin Topa kept the Twins in the game out of the bullpen. Jorge Alcala allowed an insurance run in the top of the ninth, which was the first earned run given up by Minnesota's bullpen in a week.
Kody Clemens hit a leadoff double in the eighth inning. The next batter, Lewis, needed just a few more inches of distance to get past Chourio's glove and tie the game. Carson McCusker made his MLB debut as a pinch hitter with two outs in the inning; he saw five straight sliders and grounded out to the pitcher on the fifth one.
Trevor Megill locked up the save for the Brewers in the ninth.
It's the Twins' first loss since May 2 in Boston. The 1991 Twins' 15-game winning streak remains the longest in Minnesota history.
The Twins (26-21) will look to start a new streak when they return to Target Field on Monday for a huge series against the Cleveland Guardians (25-21).