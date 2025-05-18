Twins' franchise-record scoreless innings pitched streak ends at 34
In their 20th inning of this weekend's series, the Milwaukee Brewers finally scored a run. Sal Frelick's RBI single against Zebby Matthews plated Christian Yelich to open the scoring on Sunday afternoon, ending the Minnesota Twins' franchise-record streak of 34 consecutive scoreless innings pitched.
It's the first run the Twins have allowed since a Heston Kjerstad homer on Wednesday afternoon, a full four days ago. It was quite the streak — one that may not be topped by a Twins team for a long time.
Zebby Matthews, who has taken Simeon Woods Richardson's spot in Minnesota's rotation, was tasked with extending the streak in his season debut at the big-league level. He came out in the first inning and was dominant, striking out the side on just 11 pitches. But he ran into some trouble in the second when Yelich and Rhys Hoskins singled to open the frame. After a sacrifice bunt, Frelick delivered the hit Brewers fans had waited all weekend for.
Matthews buckled down and avoided any further damage in the second, but the Brewers then scored three more runs against him in the third frame, putting the Twins' 13-game winning streak in major jeopardy. Those three runs came after three consecutive walks and two singles, all with two outs.
The new Twins scoreless innings record was set at the end of Saturday's dominant win. The previous record (excluding their time as the Washington Senators) was 32, which came back in July 2004.
The following 13 pitchers contributed to the 34-inning streak:
- Chris Paddack (7 innings)
- Joe Ryan (6)
- Pablo Lopez (6)
- Jorge Alcala (3)
- Kody Funderburk (2.1)
- Cole Sands (2)
- Justin Topa (1.2)
- Louis Varland (1)
- Jhoan Duran (1)
- Brock Stewart (1)
- Griffin Jax (1)
- Zebby Matthews (1)
- Simeon Woods Richardson (1)
The Twins trailed 4-0 after three innings in Milwaukee when this story was published.