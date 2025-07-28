Could a derecho disrupt the Twins-Red Sox series opener?
The Minnesota Twins welcome the Boston Red Sox to Target Field on Monday evening, and there could be a weather version of the Green Monster impacting the game.
According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC), a complex of storms known as a derecho is "likely" to race across southern Minnesota on Monday night. Where it tracks and when is to be determined, but Minneapolis is in the risk zone for severe storms.
A derecho is a weather event in which a line of storms produces wind damage for at least 240 miles, and it can often produce hurricane-force winds. You can read Minnesota-based Bring Me The News' explainer about the derecho threat right here.
The expectation Monday is that storms will develop in the Dakotas and blast into Minnesota — likely producing damaging winds somewhere between Interstate 94 and Interstate 90. I-94 tracks through the heart of the Twin Cities, so it's possible that storms impact the Twins game. According to the SPC, there could be swaths of damaging winds, possibly 75-90 mph.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT. The storms could miss the Twin Cities or arrive after the game concludes, but that's not certain and there is chance that storms arrive in Minneapolis during the game.