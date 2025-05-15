Festa or Zebby time? Twins demote struggling Simeon Woods Richardson
Simeon Woods Richardson was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, one day after the Baltimore Orioles lit him up for six runs in four innings on Wednesday.
Minnesota rallied to win the game after falling behind — their 10th straight win — but the Twins have clearly seen enough from the 24-year-old right-hander, whose earned-run average has risen to 5.02 on the season.
The only corresponding roster move was to keep left-hander Kody Funderburk on the 26-man roster, though it won't be surprising if Minnesota decides to promote David Festa or Zebby Matthews to take Woods Richardson's spot in the rotation.
Matthews, who is rated as the No. 73 prospect in the majors by Baseball America, has a 1.93 ERA in seven starts at Triple-A this season. He's struck out 38 batters and walked only nine in 32 2/3 innings. What's more is that he's kept the ball in the yard, allowing just one home run.
Festa filled in nicely for the Twins when Pablo Lopez was on the injured list in April, and he allowed just two earned runs in 12 innings while fanning 15. He, too, does a nice job of keeping the ball in the ballpark, having allowed just two homers between Triple-A and the majors this season.
Woods Richardson has served up eight homers this season, including two in each of his last two starts. On Wednesday, Cedric Mullens hit a grand slam off Woods Richardson to erase a 4-1 Minnesota lead.