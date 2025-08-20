Former Twins 12th-round pick making strong case for minor league POY award

Kyler Fedko recorded his first ever 5-hit (and 4-hit) game in his professional career in the @StPaulSaints win 🤙



5-5 / HR / 2 2B / 2 RBI / 4 R



He is now slashing .358/.429/.687 (1.116 OPS) since getting promoted to Triple-A 👀#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/6lvqezMAb6