Former Twins first-round pick lands minor-league deal with AL contender
Former Twins first-round pick Nick Gordon signed a minor-league contract with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, the team announced.
Gordon, 29, was the fifth overall pick out of his Orlando, FL high school back in 2014. He lost most of his prospect shine during a slow start to his minor-league career, but he eventually made his MLB debut in 2021 at age 25. Gordon appeared in 243 games for the Twins across three seasons, hitting .250 with 15 home runs, 16 stolen bases, and a .685 OPS. He was legitimately good in 2022, when he hit .272 with a 111 OPS+ across 136 games.
After a rough 2023, Gordon was dealt to the Marlins for Steven Okert in February. That trade worked out poorly for both teams. Gordon was very bad for Miami, accruing -1.7 WAR a 68 OPS+ in 95 games this past season. Okert was similarly bad for the Twins, pitching to a 5.09 ERA and a team-worst -1.81 Win Probability Added in 35.1 innings before being designated for assignment in August. Okert signed a minor-league deal with the Astros in November.
Gordon will look to have a strong spring training and earn an opportunity with the Orioles. Baltimore went 91-71 last season and lost in the wild card round to the Royals.