Inside The Twins

Highly-rated prospect Connor Prielipp promoted to Triple-A St. Paul

Prielipp had a 3.65 ERA in 19 starts for Double-A Wichita.

Jonathan Harrison

Alabama starting pitcher Connor Prielipp delivers the ball to the plate as the Crimson Tide opened the season against McNeese Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.] Alabama Vs Mcneese
Alabama starting pitcher Connor Prielipp delivers the ball to the plate as the Crimson Tide opened the season against McNeese Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Sewell-Thomas Stadium. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.] Alabama Vs Mcneese / Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

One of the top pitching prospects in the Twins organization is now just one step away from the big league roster. Wisconsin native Connor Prielipp has reportedly been promoted to Triple-A roster.

Prielipp, 24, was a second-round selection by the Twins in 2022. While a top pitching prospect out of the University of Alabama, Prielipp came with injury concerns, something that manifested over the previous two seasons as he was able to appear in only 11 total games.

This season, Prielipp has started 19 games for Double-A Wichita, registering a 3.65 ERA with 73 strike outs in just 61 and 2/3 innings of work. Minnesota has clearly taken a cautious approach with Prielipp this season. He has pitched beyond the fourth inning just two times this season.

Subscribe: Sign up for the free Twins on SI newsletter

In the latest MLB Pipeline prospect rankings, Prielipp was listed as the No. 11 prospect in the Twins' organization. In St. Paul he'll join a staff full of the organizations top pitching prospects: Mick Abel (No. 6), Kendry Rojas (No. 7), Marco Raya (No. 20), and Andrew Morris (No. 21). Former Rays starter Taj Bradley, who the Twins acquired at the deadline in the Griffen Jax trade, is also among the list of pitchers in St. Paul.

Recommended reading

feed

Published
Jonathan Harrison
JONATHAN HARRISON

Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.

Home/Minnesota Twins News