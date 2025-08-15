Highly-rated prospect Connor Prielipp promoted to Triple-A St. Paul
One of the top pitching prospects in the Twins organization is now just one step away from the big league roster. Wisconsin native Connor Prielipp has reportedly been promoted to Triple-A roster.
Prielipp, 24, was a second-round selection by the Twins in 2022. While a top pitching prospect out of the University of Alabama, Prielipp came with injury concerns, something that manifested over the previous two seasons as he was able to appear in only 11 total games.
This season, Prielipp has started 19 games for Double-A Wichita, registering a 3.65 ERA with 73 strike outs in just 61 and 2/3 innings of work. Minnesota has clearly taken a cautious approach with Prielipp this season. He has pitched beyond the fourth inning just two times this season.
In the latest MLB Pipeline prospect rankings, Prielipp was listed as the No. 11 prospect in the Twins' organization. In St. Paul he'll join a staff full of the organizations top pitching prospects: Mick Abel (No. 6), Kendry Rojas (No. 7), Marco Raya (No. 20), and Andrew Morris (No. 21). Former Rays starter Taj Bradley, who the Twins acquired at the deadline in the Griffen Jax trade, is also among the list of pitchers in St. Paul.