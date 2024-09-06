How to watch Twins’ next two games, which aren’t on Bally Sports
With a crucial late-season series beginning, Minnesota Twins fans will have to look elsewhere to watch their team take on the Royals both Friday and Saturday as neither game will be televised on Bally Sports North.
Instead, on Friday the Twins can be seen exclusively on AppleTV+, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. CT.
If you don't have a subscription to Apple TV+, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial. Then it's up to you to keep the subscription for $9.99/month or cancel the free trial before you get charged.
Zebby Matthews will take the mound Friday night for the Twins, looking to rebound after a disastrous two-inning performance last Saturday in which he gave up nine runs on 10 hits. Kansas City will have ace left-hander Cole Ragans on the mound.
Saturday's game will be broadcast nationally on FOX, with first pitch set for 6:15 p.m. CT. The pitching matchup features Bailey Ober for the Twins against Alec Marsh for the Royals.
Ober will look to have a rare good appearance against Kansas City. The tall righty has given up 14 runs on 18 hits in just 6.1 innings of work in two games against the Royals this season. Meanwhile, Marsh has a 6.43 ERA in two games against the Twins this season.