'I like our chances': Outgoing Twins president high on team being October challenger
Dave St. Peter, the 20-plus-year president of the Minnesota Twins, thinks the 2025 ball club can be really good and compete in the playoffs.
“We’re better than what the public thinks we are right now," St. Peter told local scribe David Shama. "And I recognize…it’s rooted in frustration with payroll, and the fact that we haven’t added (players) to the team. But when you look at the core roster, and particularly the pitching—assuming we stay healthy throughout the roster—we’re going to have a really quality baseball team."
Minnesota, as of January 30, has not signed a single player to an MLB contract this offseason.
While St. Peter isn't ripping the Twins in any way, he is repeating the obvious that the Twins have a talented roster if the key players can stay health. Of course, getting guys like Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis and Byron Buxton to stay on the field over the long season has been impossible in past years.
“I think that’s going to be critical for our best players to be on the diamond, Correa, Buxton, Lewis. And assuming they are, I like our chances to not only win the division but challenge in the month of October.”
The Twins do have the highest payroll of any American League Central Division team, so they should field a roster good enough to win the division. They were competing at the top of the division until injuries to Buxton and Correa — and Lewis's extended slump — derailed the team over the final six weeks of the 2024 season.
Of course, if the Twins win the Central they still have to advance in the playoffs against beastly teams, possibly including the Yankees, Orioles, Red Sox, Astros and Rangers.
St. Peter is in the process of shifting to an advisory role after 22 years as president of the Twins.
"While my personal Twins journey has been a dream come true, in recent years I have sensed a calling to explore new professional challenges and a growing desire to spend more time with the people I love the most," St. Peter said in a letter to Twins fans.
The 2025 season is just over 50 days away as Minnesota opens the 162-game grind March 27 in St. Louis.