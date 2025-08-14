Joe Ryan delivers gem as Twins avoid being swept by Yankees
Are the Twins the Yankees' personal punching bag? The results say they are on most nights, but they weren't Tuesday night thanks to Joe Ryan delivering a gem.
Ryan tossed 6 2/3 innings and held a potent Yankees lineup to only one run on five hits as the Twins beat New York 4-1. The victory snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Yankees and improved Minnesota's record against the Bronx Bombers to 45-124 (including postseason) since 2002.
Tied 1-1 through five innings, the Twins finally broke through with a two-run double by Kody Clemens in the top of the sixth inning. Clemens then scored on Royce Lewis' two-out double to give the Twins a 4-1 lead.
Ryan then buried the Yankees in the bottom of the sixth and got the first two outs in the seventh before Minnesota's bullpen shut the door.
Kody Funderburk struck out the only batter he faced to end the seventh inning, and then Justin Topa faced six men in two shutout innings to end the game.
At 57-63, the Twins are still 6 1/2 games behind the Yankees for the final wild-card spot in the American League playoff race.
Up next: Twins vs. Tigers, 7:10 p.m. CT Thursday.