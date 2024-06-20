Jose Miranda hits game-tying, three-run homer, but Twins fall to Rays in 10
Jose Miranda hit a game-tying three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Jonny DeLuca's RBI single in the 10th was enough for the Tampa Bay Rays to escape the series finale with a 7-6 victory Thursday afternoon at Target Field in Minneapolis.
DeLuca's single off Twins reliever Griffin Jax scored automoatic runner Taylor Walls in the top of the 10th. Carlos Correa flied out to center field to lead off the bottom of the inning, and Jose Siri threw out automatic runner Royce Lewis at third for a double play. While Ryan Jeffers singled the next at-bat, Carlos Santana then flied out to center to end the game.
Josh Lowe hit an RBI double in the eighth inning to plate the go-ahead run for the Rays, who then found a trio of runs off a pair of homers in the ninth inning to appear well on their way to a victory.
Trailing 3-2 following Lowe's eighth-inning double, Twins reliever Jay Jackson surrendered a 404-foot solo homer to Jose Siri, then a two-run, 439-foot blast to Yandy Diaz that put the Twins down 6-2.
But Rays reliever Chris Devenski gave up a leadoff 386-foot solo homer to Santana in the bottom of the inning, then a double to Byron Buxton before issuing a walk to Kyle Farmer, which ended his day. Pete Fairbanks came on in relief, but he gave up a three-run shot to Miranda.
The Twins (41-34) tied it up at 2-2 during the bottom of the third inning when Lewis hit a 373-foot solo homer to left field, his second homer in as many days and ninth in 15 games this season.
The Rays (36-39) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the inning when Brandon Lowe hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Alex Jackson, who led off the frame with a double to left field.
Both teams plated runs in the second inning that made it a 1-1 game. Josh Lowe and Randy Arozarena hit back-to-back doubles, Arozarena’s scoring Lowe to make it a 1-0 game in the top of the inning. Kyle Farmer knotted it up for the Twins with an RBI double in the bottom that scored Santana, who singled a couple at-bats earlier. It remained a 2-2 game until Lowe's eighth-inning double.
The late runs spoiled a solid start from Simeon Woods Richardson, who gave up just the two runs off four hits while fanning six across his six innings of work. Rays starter Zack Littell, meanwhile, also gave up just two runs off five hits while fanning five across five innings.
The Twins will now begin a road trip, which will start on Friday night at the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m.