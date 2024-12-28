Longtime Twins beat reporter will not cover the team in 2025
We are less than 90 days away from opening day, but one of the top Twins beat reporters will not be covering the team in 2025. MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park announced that he will not be on the Twins beat next season.
"After six incredible seasons, I'm moving on from the Twins beat. I'll be transitioning to MLB's Statcast team as a developer, and that's a step I'm thrilled for and grateful to take as the next challenge in my baseball work. (I guess it's about time I finally started using my engineering degrees, really.)," Park wrote on Saturday.
Park has been covering the Twins for each of the last six seasons for MLB.com, but he will now be transitioning to a role with MLB's statcast team as a developer. There has been no confirmation or news of whether or not there will be a replacement for him on the Twins beat for MLB.com.
The Twins' first Spring Training game is only 56 days away on Feb. 22. With questions surrounding the ownership and future outlook of the roster, it should be a fascinating season in Minneapolis.