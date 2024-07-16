Minnesota Twins Day 3 MLB draft tracker: 10 picks in rounds 11-20
The final day of the MLB draft is underway. The Twins have already added 12 players over the first two days of the 2024 draft and Minnesota will look to add 10 more players over the final 10 rounds on Tuesday.
Click the links for previous coverage on the Twins' first-round selection, Kaelen Culpepper, as well as the rest of the Day 1 picks, Kyle DeBarge, Billy Amick and Dasan Hill. Also, here is our Day 2 pick tracker with write-ups on each of the eight picks. Now, let's track the Day 3 selections...
Round 11, Pick 338 (RHP) Michael Carpenter
6-foot-1, 195-pounds - Madison College (WI)
Carpeneter led the NJCAA with a 1.03 ERA in 2024 and threw 45 consecutive scoreless innings from March 24 to May 10. He has a 14-5 record through two seasons at Madison, registering 170 strikeouts and holding opposing batters to a .221 average in that time.
Round 12, Pick 368 (RHP) Christian Becerra
6-foot-1, 170-pounds - Cal
Becerra is coming off a 4-1 season for the Golden Bears in which he finished with a 4-1 record and a 3.68 ERA. He registered 138 collegiate strikeouts while issuing 46 walks in 133.2 inning during his three seasons at Cal. Becerra held opponents to a .247 average as one of Cal's top relievers in 2024.
Day 3 Picks
- Round 11, Pick 338
- Round 12, Pick 368
- Round 13, Pick 398
- Round 14, Pick 428
- Round 15, Pick 458
- Round 16. Pick 488
- Round 17, Pick 518
- Round 18, Pick 548
- Round 19, Pick 578
- Round 20, Pick 608