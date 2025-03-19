Minnesota Twins Opening Day roster projection, post-Royce Lewis injury
It's almost time for Twins baseball. Opening Day in St. Louis is just over a week away, and even with six spring training games left to play, the 26-man roster is taking shape. So it's a good time for an updated roster and lineup projection, especially now that we know Royce Lewis isn't going to be in the mix to open the season.
Starting pitchers (5)
- Pablo Lopez
- Joe Ryan
- Bailey Ober
- Chris Paddack
- Simeon Woods Richardson
This group is set. With both Zebby Matthews and David Festa being optioned to Triple-A, Woods Richardson is Minnesota's No. 5 starter. He's pitched well this spring and will look to have sustained success over the course of his second season after running out of gas a bit late in his rookie year.
When I did my first roster projection prior to spring training, I had Festa winning the job, but that would've required him to pitch so well in the spring that he forced the Twins' hand. Instead, he really struggled, recording an 11.91 ERA across four appearances. Festa and Matthews (who had a very good spring) both have bright long-term futures, but they'll begin the year atop the St. Paul Saints' rotation in Triple-A.
Although Lopez is getting the Opening Day nod and Ryan was the Twins' most effective starter last year before getting hurt, it wouldn't be surprising at all if Ober has the best season of the three in 2025.
Relief pitchers (8)
- Griffin Jax
- Jhoan Duran
- Cole Sands
- Brock Stewart
- Justin Topa
- Danny Coulombe (LHP)
- Jorge Alcala
- Louis Varland
The only question here is health. Topa had a slight shoulder concern this spring, but he's back on the mound and reportedly "feeling comfortable." Stewart is also coming off of a significant injury. Provided those two are good to go, the bullpen is pretty clearly set as well. Michael Tonkin will open the year on the IL, which clears a spot for Varland (who has pitched so well that he would've been tough to keep off the roster regardless).
Twins Rule 5 draft pick Eiberson Castellano has had a rough spring. He'll have to be offered back to the Phillies unless the two teams can work out a trade to keep him in Minnesota's system.
Catchers (2)
- Ryan Jeffers
- Christian Vazquez
No trade ever materialized involving Vazquez, which means the Twins will run it back with the same catching duo. If both players hit the way they're expected to, this figures to be roughly a 60/40 split in Jeffers' favor.
Infielders and utility (7)
- Carlos Correa (SS)
- Willi Castro (UTIL)
- Ty France (1B)
- Jose Miranda (3B/1B)
- Brooks Lee (2B/3B/SS)
- Edouard Julien (1B/2B)
- Mickey Gasper (1B/2B)
The Lewis injury has a few ripple effects. It means Miranda and Lee will likely be the Twins' primary third basemen to begin the season, with Castro capable of playing there as well. Miranda and Lee playing more third base probably opens up innings for Julien at first and second base. And Lewis starting on the IL frees up a roster spot for either Gasper or Austin Martin.
I expect the final spot to go to Gasper, the 29-year-old the Twins acquired from the Red Sox for Jovani Moran on Christmas Eve. He raked in the minor leagues last season and has an .877 OPS this spring, with a team-high eight walks to just two strikeouts. Gasper's versatility — he's a switch-hitter who can also serve as the Twins' emergency third catcher — works in his favor. Martin can play the outfield, but he doesn't bring much on offense and Castro is already a very capable fifth outfielder.
France has been the Twins' most productive hitter this spring, posting a .457/.500/.771 slash line across 13 games. He's not the best defender at first base, so he'll also see a good bit of time at DH.
Outfielders (4)
- Byron Buxton (CF)
- Matt Wallner (RF/LF)
- Trevor Larnach (LF/RF)
- Harrison Bader (CF/LF/RF)
This is the obvious four, with Martin and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. likely headed for Triple-A unless the team chooses Martin over Gasper for the final bench spot. Buxton's health will obviously bear watching all season. All four players here have had strong springs at the plate, especially Wallner, whose six home runs are tied for the MLB lead.
Here's what a potential Opening Day lineup could look like:
- RF Matt Wallner
- SS Carlos Correa
- CF Byron Buxton
- LF Trevor Larnach
- 3B Jose Miranda
- 2B Willi Castro
- C Ryan Jeffers
- 1B Ty France
- DH Edouard Julien
Bench: Harrison Bader, Brooks Lee, Christian Vazquez, Mickey Gasper
