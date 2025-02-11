Projecting Twins' Opening Day roster and lineup ahead of spring training
Baseball season is almost back. Twins pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Fort Myers, FL this week, with the first full squad workout taking place next Monday. With that in mind — and after the Twins signed another free agent on Tuesday — it felt like a good time to project the team's 26-man roster, as well as the Opening Day starting lineup in St. Louis on March 27. Things can certainly still change, but this is our best guess at the roster as things stand right now.
Starting pitchers (5)
- Pablo Lopez
- Joe Ryan
- Bailey Ober
- Chris Paddack
- David Festa
The top three are set in stone, with Lopez already announced as the Twins' Opening Day starter for the third consecutive season. It's got a chance to be a very good trio. That leaves two spots up for grabs. Paddack is still a potential trade candidate due to his salary, but he seems likely to secure a rotation spot if he's healthy and on the team, mostly due to his experience.
Out of the three rookies from last season — Festa, Simeon Woods Richardson, and Zebby Matthews — I'm highest on Festa's chances to be an above-average starter in 2025. His stuff is filthy. SWR and Matthews will also very much be in the mix, and prospect Andrew Morris is lurking as another possible option in the near future.
Relief pitchers (8)
- Griffin Jax
- Jhoan Duran
- Cole Sands
- Danny Coulombe
- Brock Stewart
- Justin Topa
- Jorge Alcala
- Louie Varland
I dove into a whole bullpen projection last week after the Twins signed Coulombe. Since then, Ronny Henriquez and Brent Headrick have been waived, thinning out the competition slightly. The short version is that Jax, Duran, Sands, and Coulombe are locks if healthy. Stewart and Topa come with a lot of injury risk, but they'll also be here if they're physically good to go. I also think Alcala and Varland come with plenty of upside to round out the eight.
Most notably left out here are veteran Michael Tonkin and Rule 5 pick Eiberson Castellano, but I can live with that. Tonkin stands to benefit if Stewart opens the year on the IL.
Catchers (2)
- Ryan Jeffers
- Christian Vazquez
Barring a trade of Vazquez, catcher feels pretty set. Jair Camargo and Diego Cartaya are young players with some potential, but they're not beating out either of these veterans for a roster spot.
Infielders (6)
- Carlos Correa (SS)
- Royce Lewis (3B/2B)
- Ty France (1B)
- Jose Miranda (3B/1B)
- Brooks Lee (2B/3B/SS)
- Edouard Julien (1B/2B)
Correa and Lewis are obviously locks. France, the Twins' newest addition, feels like the favorite to beat out Miranda and Julien as the top option at first base, though his shaky defense could mean using him at designated hitter quite a bit. Carlos Santana will be missed in that regard. Lee and Julien are coming off rough offensive years and will have to hit well in camp to secure their spots, but both still have plenty of upside.
The only player listed as an infielder on the 40-man roster who doesn't make the cut here is Mickey Gasper, who was acquired in a trade with the Red Sox. Prospect Luke Keaschall will also be in camp as a non-roster invitee, but he hasn't even made his Triple-A debut yet. This is the area where one more Twins free agent addition could be coming; they're reportedly interested in signing a veteran backup shortstop like Paul DeJong or Luis Urias. Such a move would likely bump Julien (or maybe Lee) down to St. Paul.
Outfielders (4)
- Byron Buxton (CF)
- Matt Wallner (RF/LF)
- Trevor Larnach (LF/RF)
- Harrison Bader (CF/LF/RF)
There doesn't seem to be much up for discussion here, either. Bader has been CF-only for most of his career, but he figures to do some platooning in the corners this year. Austin Martin and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. are on the outside looking in, though Martin's ability to play second base gives him a shot if he impresses in camp. Emmanuel Rodriguez, the Twins' No. 2 prospect, has a very bright future, but the 22-year-old probably needs more experience at Triple-A before he's ready for his MLB debut. It's weird to see a Twins outfield group that doesn't include Max Kepler, isn't it?
Utility (1)
- Willi Castro
Castro deserves his own category after playing at least 27 games at five different positions (SS, 2B, LF, CF, 3B) during an All-Star 2024 season. He's another possible trade candidate due to his salary, but the Twins certainly value his versatility and durability. With Bader in town, Castro will probably see minimal time in center field. They also don't seem to want him playing much shortstop, hence the interest in acquiring one. Assuming he's on the roster, Castro will likely spend most of his time at second base, third base, left field, and right field (now that Kepler's gone).
Projected Opening Day lineup
LF Willi Castro
SS Carlos Correa
CF Byron Buxton
RF Matt Wallner
3B Royce Lewis
DH Trevor Larnach
C Ryan Jeffers
2B Brooks Lee
1B Ty France
The bench is Miranda, Bader, Vazquez, and Julien. Lopez is on the mound as the starting pitcher. And honestly, for a team that didn't do very much this offseason, that looks pretty solid.
