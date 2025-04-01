Minnesota Twins reveal 15 new food items at Target Field for 2025 season
The Twins' 2025 Home Opener is Thursday, April 3 against the Houston Astros.
The annual Taste of Target Field event was held Tuesday as the Minnesota Twins unveiled all of the new food and drink options that will be available to purchase during games this season.
Before we get to the new foods, fans should know that the Twins' family value stands will once again be located in sections 120, 133 and 311. These concession stands feature items priced under $5.
Now, let's get to the new foods...
- Grilled SPAM Sandwich: Seared SPAM patty with caramelized onions and bacon on a toasted onion bun.
- Chopped Southwest Burger:Chopped beef patty, chorizo, jalapeño aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperjack cheese and queso fresco on a hoagie roll.
- Sweet & Sour Fried Pork: Crispy fried pork tossed in sweet and sour sauce, served on a fresh cabbage slaw with fresh cucumbers and pickled carrots.
- Dugout Dill Pickle Pizza: It is what it sounds like and it's from Pizza Luce.
- Walleye Tacos: Fresh seasoned walleye topped with napa cilantro slaw in tequila vinaigrette and baja sauce. This one comes from Lord Fletcher's.
- Official Fried Chicken: Offering hot honey chicken tenders and waffles, along with a chicken bacon ranch sandwich.
- Brat Sampler: Kramarczuk's has a brat sampler featuring locally-made Polish, bratwurst and cherry bomb sausages with grilled onions and sauerkraut on the side.
- Machete: An 18-inch corn masa quesadilla with steak or chicken, lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese. It comes from Taco Libre.
- Rice Bowl: Another Taco Libre option, this bowl comes with steak or chicken, rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco.
- Grand Slam Shawarma: Marinated chicken in garlic sauce rolled up in flatbread, chopped pickles and roasted garlic mayo.
- Roots for the Home Team Jalapeno Popper Salad/Flour Tortilla Wrap: A mix of quinoa, corn, zucchini, carrots, tomato, cilantro and red onions on top of mixed greens, served with a vegan cream cheese jalapeño dressing and chipotle croutons.
- Soul Bowl Caribe Bowl: Jerb BBQ chicken, sweet plantains, yellow rice, diced pineapple with a green onion garnish.
- Hrbek's Pork Tenderloin Sandwich: Crispy pork cutle on a bakery roll with lettuce, tomoato, onion, pickle and ranch aioli.
- TokiDoki Wings: Dry rub or sweet TokiDoki wing sauce.
- Cozy Cookie: Chocolate chip, Cookie Monster, golden Oreo, red velvet, s'mores, and chocolate cookie options. Located in the family value sections.
