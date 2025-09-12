New reliever will be 6th player to make MLB debut with Twins in 2025
The Twins have called up reliever Cody Laweryson from Triple-A St. Paul and placed Justin Topa on the 15-day injured list due to an oblique strain, ending his season.
Laweryson will be the sixth player to make their Major League Baseball debut with the Twins this season (and who knows, maybe not the last). The previous five:
- 2B Luke Keaschall: 4/18/25
- SS Ryan Fitzgerald: 5/16/25
- OF Carson McCusker: 5/18/25
- RHP Travis Adams: 7/5/25
- RHP Pierson Ohl: 7/29/25
Laweryson is 27 years old and was a 14th-round pick by the Twins out of the University of Maine in 2019. He's a native of Bingham, ME, which has a listed population of 613 people. When he debuts, he'll become the first MLB player from Maine since infielder Ryan Flaherty last played in 2019.
On the baseball side of things, Laweryson earned this promotion by pitching effectively at the two highest levels of the minor leagues this year. Between Double-A Wichita and St. Paul, he has a 2.86 ERA with 45 strikeouts and 14 walks over 44 innings. He also has six saves. It's been a strong season for a guy who had a 6.82 ERA last year and a 4.80 mark the year prior. He initially broke out in 2022, when he had a sparkling 1.62 ERA and 111 strikeouts over 94.2 frames.
Standing at 6'4", Laweryson possesses a low/mid-90s fastball, a cutter at around 85, and a changeup in the low 80s. He's thrown 327 innings in the minors, over six seasons, to put himself in line for this opportunity.
Topa ends his 2025 season with a 3.90 ERA, 49 strikeouts, and four saves over 60 innings pitched.
The Twins begin their final homestand of the year, which includes 10 games in 10 days, on Friday night against the Diamondbacks.